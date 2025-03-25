WHL announces expansion to Penticton for 2025-26, Chilliwack to join in 2026-27

The WHL will feature two new franchises in the near future.

Expansion franchises have been awarded to Penticton for the 2025-26 season and Chilliwack for 2026-27, the league announced in a press release on Monday morning.

“This is an exciting day, as the Western Hockey League takes its next step as the world’s finest development league for junior hockey players,” WHL Commissioner Dan Near said in a press release. “”Communities within B.C. produce talented young players from thriving grassroots hockey programs and we’re pleased to deliver WHL franchises to two important centres in the province – Penticton and Chilliwack. In each market the WHL operates in, we aim to serve as role models within the local hockey community, business community, and beyond. We look forward to the opportunity to continue these efforts in Penticton and Chilliwack.”

The city of Penticton has played host over the past several years to the Canadian Sports School Hockey League (CSSHL) championships and has hosted the BCHL’s Penticton Vees since June 2008.

Majority owner Graham Fraser will migrate the Vees franchise to the WHL and the team will join the B.C. Division in the Western Conference for the 2025-26 WHL regular season.

“It’s a very exciting time for our community and the Penticton Vees,” Fraser said in a WHL press release. “We feel the city and the hockey team are ready to take the next step and join the WHL. With Fred Harbinson, Dean Clarkes, and our staff, we will be in a great place to have continued success.”

The Vees will be bound by Hockey Canada’s existing player transfer regulations as well as WHL regulations. Penticton will participate in the 2025 WHL Expansion Draft, which is scheduled for Wednesday, May 7. They will also participate in the 2025 WHL Prospects Draft, 2025 WHL U.S. Priority Draft and 2025 WHL Import Draft. The Vees have begun to recruit a 15-player list, which will expand to the WHL standard 50-player list May 7.

The Vees will play out of the South Okanagan Events Centre which seats 5,000 spectators.

Chilliwack to enter league in 2026-27

Chilliwack will join Penticton with an expansion franchise in the 2026-27 season.

The team will play out of the Chilliwack Coliseum which opened in 2004 and is owned and operated by the City of Chilliwack.

The City of Chilliwack is expected to invest $3.7 million in upgrades prior to the arrival of a WHL franchise including scoreboard enhancements, NHL-standard boards and more.

The WHL will immediately launch a franchise application process where interested parties will be invited to present a plan including a vision for hockey operations, community integration and business operations which will be evaluated by the Commissioner and Executive Committee.

sports@paherald.sk.ca