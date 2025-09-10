When the pumpkins needed picking, strangers showed up

Steven Sukkau

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Winnipeg Sun

It begins, as all 21st-century parables must, with a shaky video posted from a pumpkin patch.

Melody Schwabe of St. Andrews, Manitoba, was alone in her field Friday morning, September 5, staring at 15 acres of pumpkins that had just lost their leafy canopy to an untimely frost. Her words tumbled out: “I just don’t have any fight left.”

She wasn’t playing for sympathy. She was just a farmer with frostbitten vines and the looming knowledge that her family’s sole livelihood lay exposed under the cold September sky.

Within hours, the video was watched by half a million people. And then they came to help.

By sundown Friday, the Schwabe farm looked less like a place of business and more like an old-fashioned barn raising. Pickup trucks rolled in, spilling families in ball caps and rubber boots. Retirees, teenagers who’d never seen a real vine, newcomers from Hong Kong with limited English but limitless enthusiasm. One man simply said: “Tell me where to go and what to do.”

They picked and hauled and by the end of Saturday, the impossible had happened. Nearly the entire crop was safe in the barn. The Schwabes, who had braced for ruin, now faced the improbable task of turning away volunteers because there was nothing left to pick.

This is the part of the story that sounds suspiciously like a Hallmark movie, except that it happened in real life: strangers dropped off coffee and baked goods. A woman offered to cater a “grazing table” feast to thank the volunteers. Two massage therapists volunteered massages. Another offered counseling, should the weight of the past year prove too heavy.

Melody, who had spent Friday night in the hospital for a heart scare, found herself instead wrapped in hugs from people she had never met. “We’ve never been a family to really ask for help,” she admitted. “And I did not expect people to come. But they did. It was absolutely amazing.”

Every fall, families across Manitoba carve silly faces into them, roast their seeds, photograph their children beside them. Pumpkins are joy. They are ritual. They are, as the Schwabes put it, “a little patch of magic.”

So when that magic was threatened, a community decided it mattered enough to save.

Melody’s viral post ended in tears. But her story? It ends with new friends, a barn full of pumpkins, and the memory of a Hong Kong newcomer who couldn’t speak the language but understood everything that mattered: grab a pumpkin, carry it in, repeat.

That’s how you save a farm. That’s how we save each other.