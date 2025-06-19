When the grid goes down, they power up: Melfort’s Radio Operators prepare for emergencies

Arjun Pillai

Daily Herald

When wildfires or storms take out power lines and cellular networks, a quiet but determined group of radio operators in Saskatchewan stands ready to fill the gap with nothing but antennas, batteries, and old-fashioned skill.

The Melfort Repeater Group, made up of about a dozen amateur radio operators, or “hams,” will host their ARRL/RAC Summer Field Day event on June 28 and 29, about 25 km down Route 6. The event, which is open to the public, is both a technical challenge and a disaster readiness drill.

“We’ll be operating out of a travel trailer running on generator power,” said John Hummel-Newell, also known by his call sign VE5JHN, Field Day chairman of the Melfort Repeater Group. “It’s meant to simulate a real emergency; what would we do if there was no power, no cell coverage, no internet?”

Field Day is part of a continent-wide 24-hour event hosted by the Amateur Radio Relay League (ARRL). The 2025 theme, christened “Radio Connects,” highlights the ways amateur radio brings people together when modern technology fails. An estimated 33,000 participants across North America are expected to take part.

In Melfort, operators will be setting up antennas, tuning equipment, and attempting to make contact with as many stations as possible. The goal? Sharpen their skills for when they’re needed most, especially during a disaster.

“If the grid went down in a community like Candle Lake or La Ronge, we could pass along health and welfare messages, even track people who are missing using location beacons,” Hummel explained. “We’ve passed messages to the Red Cross, coordinated family check-ins, and we’re able to talk around the world using just radio waves.”

Though the Melfort club hasn’t yet been deployed for a wildfire, Hummel-Newell said that’s exactly why this training matters. “We do this so that we’re ready. That’s the whole point.”

Amateur radio, or ham radio, is more than a hobby. It’s a globally connected community that uses radio waves to communicate across borders, through satellites, and even with astronauts in space, all without relying on phone networks or the internet. In fact, astronauts regularly speak with students and amateur operators through the Amateur Radio on the International Space Station (ARISS) program.

Even Hollywood has highlighted this real-life capability. In the film Gravity, Sandra Bullock’s character briefly connects with an amateur radio operator while stranded in orbit, a fictional moment grounded in reality.

Hummel-Newell, who got involved after COVID lockdowns and a family discussion about his father’s WWII wartime radio work, says the hobby still has much to offer. “There is a huge variety in what people do. Some launch radio beacons with model rockets, others ski with handheld radios and talk across provinces.”

He hopes the event sparks new interest, especially among youth.

“We’ve had a bit of growth since COVID, but not many young people. So we’re opening this up, showing it off, and tying it into public events like Touch-a-Truck in Melfort.”

Across North America, the event is a major highlight for radio enthusiasts and a real-time test of survival communication. While new technology continues to evolve, Field Day underscores one key principle:

“When all else fails, radio works.”