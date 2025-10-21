When nations clash, light still unites: Pakistani-led Diwali in Prince Albert shines past borders

While news from South Asia has been filled with rivalry and division, a celebration in Prince Albert is sending a different message this week, one of togetherness and joy.

Ricky’s All Day Grill on 800, 15st East Cornerstone, will host a Diwali night this Saturday, October 25, starting at 9 p.m. and running late into the night. Organized by Huzaifa Shahid and team at Ricky’s, the event promises an evening of music, dance, and a diverse spread of Indian and Pakistani dishes.

“We didn’t see any Diwali event happening this year, so we just decided to host one that welcomes everyone,” said Shahid, who handles marketing for the restaurant. “It’s not just for Indians or Pakistanis; it’s for anyone who wants to enjoy good food, music, and company.”

Tickets are $25 each and include one drink and a meal, with both vegetarian and non-vegetarian options. Guests can expect a DJ, dancing, and a chance to meet international students and local business owners in a relaxed setting.

Prince Albert will, in fact, hold two Diwali celebrations on the same night. Alongside the party at Ricky’s, another event is being held at Spice Trail Restaurant. Shahid said there’s no rivalry between organizers; instead, both groups are promoting each other’s gatherings.

“We actually found out later that they were hosting one too,” he said. “But there’s no bad blood. We talked about it, and we’re supporting each other.”

For Shahid, who is originally from Pakistan, the meaning of Diwali extends beyond religious or national boundaries.

“It’s a sign of unity,” he said. “We don’t care about what’s happening politically back home. In Canada we’re one community; we work together for Canada, not against each other.”

He added that while governments may clash, people shouldn’t.

“Whether you’re Indian or Pakistani, it doesn’t matter. We have the same skin colour, our cultures are almost the same, and we should live peacefully here,” he said.

The event also aims to give international students a sense of belonging.

“A lot of students here don’t have family around. We just want to create a home-away-from-home feeling, where they can celebrate together,” Shahid said.

Tickets can be purchased by calling 639-533-3004 or through the link in Ricky’s Instagram bio. Payments can be made by cash, Interac e-transfer, or bank transfer, and tickets will be available at the door on the night of the event.

“It’s about happiness,” Shahid said. “When people go home that night, I want them to remember that they smiled, danced, and felt like they belonged.”