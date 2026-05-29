What’s changing in CFL’s new broadcast deal?

Taylor Shire

Regina Leader-Post

The Canadian Football League has announced a new “record-setting” broadcast deal.

On Thursday, the league unveiled details of the six-year broadcast agreement that will change the way we watch the CFL beginning in 2027. While the league it renewing the commitment with Bell Media (TSN), it’s also adding DAZN and YouTube as new broadcast partners.

What’s staying the same?

Before we look into what’s changing, let’s check out what’s staying the same.

Each season under the current schedule, the CFL plays 81 regular season games and beginning next season, TSN — the CFL’s exclusive broadcast partner since 2008 — will still broadcast three games per week for a total of 60 regular season games.

TSN will also broadcast six of the eight playoff games next season in the league’s new playoff format, which will see an expanded playoff schedule up from the four games that have been traditionally played.

TSN will also still broadcast the Grey Cup with the game also available on CTV and Crave, two other Bell Media entities. RDS will continue as the French broadcaster, with all Montreal Alouette games, all playoff games and the Grey Cup available on that network.

“Thursday Night Football” and “Friday Night Football,” which have been staples of the network since 2015 and 1997 respectively, will also continue on TSN, which first started airing games in 1986.

What’s changing with the new broadcast deal?

DAZN, noted as a “global sports entertainment leader” in the CFL’s press release, joins as a new Canadian broadcast partner while YouTube is named a “CFL Premier Platform Partner” for 2027.

With TSN having rights to 60 regular season games, DAZN will exclusively broadcast the remaining 21 games, dubbed as “Saturday Night Football,” which will be every Saturday evening at 7 p.m. ET for all 21 weeks of the regular season.

Saturday night playoff games in the first two rounds of next year’s expanded playoff format will exclusively be on DAZN.

DAZN will also reach international audiences with streaming available for all regular season and playoff games, plus the Grey Cup, outside Canada and the United States with an expected reach of 200 countries, available live and on demand.

The streaming service will be unveiling a new broadcast team as well with analysts, play-by-play announcers, commentators and sideline reporters assembled by DAZN.

What is YouTube bringing to the deal?

Beginning in 2027, YouTube will also become a CFL parter with live and on-demand content, including select pre-season games and expanded coverage of the CFL Combine. The video platform will also be home to an “all-access unscripted series” plus highlights, interviews, analysis and behind-the-scenes content, according to the CFL.

YouTube will also leverage content creators with new collaborations while expanding its database of historical, on-demand games.

How much will it cost me to watch?

For those that don’t have cable, currently a TSN stream subscription is available for $29.99 per month in Canada, or for $249.99 per year.

Next season, those wanting to watch Saturday Night Football will also need to have DAZN, which is currently has a “standard” subscription available for $24.99 per month. DAZN, which also streams NFL Game Pass, Champions League coverage and more, also has options for “standard ultimate tier” for $29.99 per month, a DAZN+ subscription for $44.99 per month and a “DAZN+ Ultimate Tier” pass for $49.99 per month.

All CFL content on DAZN will be free outside of North America.

“These record-setting agreements mark a transformative moment for the CFL,” CFL Commissioner Stewart Johnston said in a release. “They reflect the deep passion of our powerful fanbase and the accelerating momentum of our league.

“We are thrilled to be aligning ourselves with Bell Media, Canada’s leading media entertainment company, DAZN, the world’s leading sports entertainment platform, and YouTube, the world’s largest video platform. Together, they will unlock new CFL audiences, deliver worldclass entertainment and put the CFL in prime position for its next era of growth.”

tshire@postmedia.com