What’s below the 60th parallel? A Canadian mineral company aims to find out

NC Raine

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Eagle Feather News

Uranium exploration in Saskatchewan’s far north will soon be underway, but only if the caribou are not disturbed.

“Caribou are really important to the Athabasca people,” said. Kathy Hay, Manager of Corporate Affairs at Ya’thi Néné Lands and Resources Office (YNLR). “While they’re migrating, the last thing we would want to do is disrupt their migration pattern with a helicopter doing an airborne survey. So, we have things like that in place to protect the inherent rights of the people.”

The YNLR represents seven communities in the Athabasca region, which includes the Athabasca Denesułiné First Nations of Hatchet Lake, Black Lake, and Fond du Lac, the Northern Hamlet of Stony Rapids, and the Northern Settlements of Uranium City, Wollaston Lake and Camsell Portage.

The YLNR recently signed an exploration agreement with Eagle Plains Resources Ltd (EPL), which is a Canadian-based mineral exploration company comprised of mostly geologists. The company is not new to the exploration industry it has more than 50 mineral exploration properties in western Canada.

The area EPL will be exploring is known as Nuhenéné, which is south of the 60th parallel. Before the deal was signed it required the approval of all seven communities,

“We need to ensure that the land and values are priority” said Hay. “We try to keep a balance of the economic opportunities for the people and commitments to environmental stewardship and the overall wellbeing of the community.”

The agreement is to be a mutually beneficial relationship guided by a shared vision for economic growth, environmental stewardship, cultural preservation while also creating employment and training opportunities for the north.

“We are honoured to have the support of the Basin Communities as we advance our exploration projects,” said EPL CEO Chuck Downie. “Eagle Plains will continue to build respectful and beneficial relationships with all of the Athabasca communities that we work in,”

As part of the deal, local companies and workers will have first rights for employment and contracts, including using local drilling companies or local businesses for catering.

Additionally, a trust will be set up where a percentage of the exploration expenses will go. All seven communities can apply quarterly to access funds for different community initiatives.

“Through this partnership, we are building not only economic opportunities but a framework that strengthens the community voices in protecting our traditional territory for future generations,” said Mary Denechezhe, YNLR Board Chair.

Hay added the agreement also includes requirements for local land technicians to monitor the activities and report back to YNLR and EPL.

“We want to ensure we’re doing our due diligence to make sure everyone is following the procedures outlined in the agreement,” she said.

Land stewardship and environmental protection is a high priority. The migrating patterns of the local caribou will be considered before exploration activities occur, said Hay.