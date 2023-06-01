What you need to know about visiting the Kinsmen Water Park this summer

Prince Albert’s Kinsmen Water Park is ready for families to fill the facility for some summer fun.

The water park’s opening day is on Friday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. After that, it’s open daily from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., depending on the weather.

“I think people definitely count down until the water park opens. It really makes it feel like summer is here,” said Lauren Haubrich, the City’s aquatics recreation coordinator.

“It has a long history and a lot of people have really fond memories of the water park and all of our staff are really excited to help contribute to that, and to have a good atmosphere and a safe atmosphere.”

The entire park is set to open on Friday, including the main pool, tot pool, waterslides and hot tub. The concession will also be open, but guests are welcome to bring their own snacks and water bottles.

Haubrich said children under eight years old must have an adult within arm’s reach at all times. Children ages eight to 10 will get a green wristband, meaning they must be accompanied by an adult at the facility, but they don’t have to be in the water.

She stressed the importance of having a “water watcher” any time children are around a public pool, backyard pool or open water, such as a lake, regardless of whether or not a lifeguard is around.

“Even if you’re a swimmer coming to the park, bringing a buddy or having someone with you definitely makes the day more enjoyable, but it also keeps you both safer because if something happens, you can let a lifeguard know.”

Haubrich also said it’s important for children to wear lifejackets or personal flotation devices (PFDs). These are not supplied at Kinsmen Water Park, so swimmers are encouraged to bring their own.

The water park does not have a “tap” feature to pay, so guests must have cash or a physical debit or credit card.

Children five and under are free, ages six to 17 years are $7, 18 to 59 years are $11.75, and 60 and over is $7. A family of up to six people, a maximum of two adults, is $23.50.

Haubrich said she’s looking forward to another summer at the water park – something she continues to love about her job ever since she started working there in 2009.

“It’s like a wonderful blend of education, coaching, recreation and helping kids out,” she said.

“I really enjoy working with the public and I really enjoy working with the staff. We have a great team of lifeguards. They work really hard and they’re really passionate about water safety and offering an enjoyable space for the community to come to.”

Anyone interested in becoming a lifeguard, or former lifeguards looking to get recertified, are encouraged to contact the Kinsmen Water Park.

Spray parks starting to open for summer season

All spray parks are set to open no later than June 15, according to the Alfred Jenkins Fieldhouse. They’re opening on varying dates as city crews complete irrigation work.

You can find information on a specific location on the city’s website.

Spray parks and paddling pools include: