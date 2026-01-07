What wind chill really means and why it matters more than the thermometer

Steven Sukkau

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Winnipeg Sun

Frostbite and hypothermia don’t just happen in extreme blizzards. They can sneak up during everyday winter fun, especially when wind and wet clothing are involved. And in Manitoba, where wind chill regularly dips into the danger zone, knowing what to watch for can make the difference between a great day outdoors and a medical emergency.

The warning signs most people miss

According to the Canadian Red Cross, before frostbite sets in, skin often turns shiny or pink, a stage sometimes called “frost nip.” It’s your body’s early alarm. Ignore it, and tissue can begin freezing, starting with fingers, toes, ears, cheeks, and noses.

Superficial frostbite may cause pain, numbness, and hardened, pale skin. Deep frostbite is far more serious, with waxy, blue or black skin, total loss of feeling, and permanent tissue damage possible.

Hypothermia is even more deceptive. It doesn’t always look dramatic at first. Mild cases start with shivering and clumsiness. Moderate cases can cause confusion, slurred speech, and poor judgment. In severe cases, people may stop shivering altogether and can lose consciousness as body temperature drops below 30°C.

Why wind chill matters more than you think

Manitobans know cold but wind makes it dangerous faster. Wind strips away the thin layer of warm air your body creates, pulling heat from your skin. That’s why exposed skin can freeze in minutes, even when the thermometer doesn’t seem extreme.

At a wind chill of -28, frostbite risk jumps sharply. At -40, exposed skin can freeze in five to ten minutes. At -48 or colder, it can happen in far less time than it takes to shovel a driveway.

High-speed activities like skiing, snowmobiling, running, and cycling make it worse. You might feel warm and sweaty while your cheeks, nose, or ears are silently freezing.

How Manitobans can stay safe without staying inside

The Canadian Red Cross says preventing cold-related injuries is simple but critical, starting with dressing in loose, layered clothing made from wool or synthetic materials, covering exposed areas such as the head, face, hands and feet, and changing out of wet clothing immediately. Manitobans heading outdoors are also encouraged to eat high-calorie foods and drink warm fluids, while avoiding alcohol and caffeine, bring extra layers even for short outings, and take shelter from the wind whenever possible.

If someone shows signs of hypothermia, get them out of the cold, remove wet clothing, wrap them in blankets, and warm them slowly. Never rub frostbitten skin, and call 911 immediately in severe cases.

The bottom line

Winter is part of Manitoba’s identity, but the cold doesn’t care how experienced you are. Whether you’re ice fishing on Lake Winnipeg, sledding with kids, or biking through the city, understanding frostbite, hypothermia, and wind chill could save a limb, or a life.