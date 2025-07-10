What happened on a hot day in July?

People often ask me how I come up with the ideas for my columns. Often I will write on a timely topic such as Canada Day. But when the occasion isn’t obvious, I turn to Internet listings of historic happenings on the date on which the column will appear in the newspaper.

The historic events for July 10 seem to be clustered around baseball in United States or extreme weather events. For example, on July 10, 1929, Pittsburgh Pirates beat the Philadelphia Phillies 15 to 9 at the Baker Bowl … one home run in each inning, unique in Major League Baseball history.

But what caught my eye (and I’m sure the eyes of those who witnessed it) was then July 10, 1040, protest by Lady Godiva who rode naked on horseback through Coventry. According to legend her famous ride was to force her husband, the Earl of Mercia, to lower taxes.

Hot weather brings punishing storms like the hailstorm July 10, 1923 that dropped two-pound hailstones on Rostov, Russia, killing 23 people and many cattle.

Hot temperatures seem to be prominent in July history. On July 10, 1913, the world’s highest official air temperature was recorded at Furnace Creek Ranch in Death Valley, California, at 56.7 C (134F).

In Canada, the highest temperature was 49.8 C (121.8 F) on June 28, 2021 in Lytton, B.C. The record high for Saskatchewan was established on July 5, 1937, when the mercury hit 45.0 C (113 F)

The highest temperature ever recorded in Prince Albert was 39.4 C (134 F) on July 19, 1947.

July is the hottest of all months and will be at least two degrees warmer by 2050 according to climate scientists. They predict more weather extremes such as heat waves and larger storms.

Heat can be a killer for older adults. Anything over 30 C can be dangerous. Parkland Ambulance will no doubt be telling us how to keep our cool this month. The basic advice is to stay out of the heat during the hottest hours of the day, drink more water than you think you need and wear light, loose fitting clothing when you do go outside. If you don’t have a cool basement to retreat to, you might find a cool spot in public spaces such as the public library or the mall. If I can’t get away to the lake on a hot day, I have sometimes sat in a shady place with my feet in a basin of water.

Whatever your strategy. keep your cool, eh? Remember. winter will return all too soon and then we’ll wish we had some of this heat!