Wet weather forces Saskatchewan producers to shift seeding plans

Andrea Moss

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

SaskToday.ca

YORKTON — Record rainfall and overland flooding have delayed seeding progress across Saskatchewan, forcing some producers to alter their planting strategies and crop selections as provincial insurance deadlines approach.

According to the latest Saskatchewan Provincial Crop Report, topsoil in multiple regions is oversaturated. While provincial seeding completion sits at 93 per cent, the east-central region lags behind at 84 per cent. Ministry of Agriculture data shows localized rainfall totals have been severe, with the Calder region recording 164 millimetres of rain.

Unconventional planting methods reported

The excess moisture has kept heavy machinery out of muddy fields, prompting some producers to use alternative planting techniques, such as broadcast seeding from aircraft or using heavy flotation equipment over standing water.

Darby Warner, executive director of insurance for the Saskatchewan Crop Insurance Corporation (SCIC), stated that the corporation is working individually with farmers to navigate these challenges.

“Producers know their operations best and make decisions based on their individual circumstances,” Warner said. “Saskatchewan Crop Insurance Corporation is here to support producers by providing information to help them to make informed decisions and to understand how those decisions may impact their crop insurance coverage.”

Warner noted that because conditions vary significantly from farm to farm, producers need to contact their local SCIC office to discuss their specific seeding deadlines and options.

Shifts in crop rotations

In areas where fields remain too wet for long-maturity crops such as wheat, agronomists report that farmers are changing their crop rotations to varieties with shorter growing seasons.

Mark Dubreuil, manager with Synergy Ag Services, explained that many unseeded fields in his region were originally slated for canola. Because the planting window for canola is closing due to excess moisture, he noted that producers are switching to barley or oats.

However, Dubreuil stated that shifting to these alternative crops carries regional market risks depending on late-season weather.

“If the barley comes off as malt, it’s not going to change [prices],” Dubreuil said. “If the barley all comes off as feed barley, it floods that feed market, and prices are generally not as strong.”

Dubreuil explained that autumn rain, snow or an early frost can cause the barley to be light, which automatically downgrades the commodity to feed grade.

Financial distinctions on wet acres

When asked about the broader market impact of local unseeded fields, Dubreuil stated that the unseeded acreage will not heavily influence global commodity markets.

“In the grand scheme of things, I don’t know if our few acres that get unseeded are really going to matter to commodity prices,” Dubreuil said. “In the world’s taste, what little we do produce … it’s just kind of a drop in the bucket to the commodity prices.”

Dubreuil also noted a major financial distinction for producers between an unseeded acre and an acre that floods after it has already been planted. For unseeded acres, crop insurance serves as a last resort, though Dubreuil said it does not pay out what a growing crop would.

“If you get an unseeded acre benefit, your only costs are some diesel fuel and Roundup to keep those fields clean for the year,” Dubreuil said. “Whereas if it’s an area that drowns out, well, you’ve put that much and more in fertilizer and seed costs into that ground. You’re upside down on that flooded acre immediately.”

SCIC advises that with each operation facing different conditions, producers should connect directly to go over their individual circumstances and how deadlines, coverage and options may be impacted.

Regional variations

Moisture conditions remain highly localized. Dubreuil reported that his business serves a narrow band of excess moisture roughly 20 to 30 miles wide and 80 miles long. He noted that while areas immediately surrounding Yorkton face challenges, regions further north — including Swan River, Minitonas and Roblin — as well as Kipling to the south, are experiencing more severe flooding.

Despite the weather disruptions, Dubreuil stated that local producers are continuing their efforts to complete their seasonal work.

“Farmers are a resilient bunch, so they’re going to find a way to get something in the ground,” Dubreuil said.