Wet fields delay farm work across parts of Saskatchewan

For some Saskatchewan farmers, the problem is no longer waiting for rain. It is waiting for fields to dry.

The Agricultural Producers Association of Saskatchewan (APAS) says the recent weather has created a split picture across the province, with some producers welcoming long-needed moisture while others face excess rain, wet fields and delayed farm work.

APAS President Bill Prybylski said recent rain has brought relief to some drought-affected areas of the province, but excessive moisture is creating serious challenges for producers in other regions.

“It’s actually quite varied,” Prybylski said. “There are parts of the province that have certainly welcomed the rain, particularly the south and southwest corners of the province that have been in a drought for several years.”

Prybylski said crops, pastures and hay land in those areas are looking strong after years of dry conditions. In east-central and northeast Saskatchewan, however, he said the situation is much different.

“They’re dealing with excessive rainfall and wet fields and drown out crops and flooded roads,” he said. “The excess rain is causing a lot of headaches for producers.”



Photo courtesy of APAS

Agricultural Producers Association of Saskatchewan President Bill Prybylski says excess moisture is creating challenges for producers in parts of Saskatchewan.

The latest provincial crop report said significant rain was received across many areas of Saskatchewan, with some hail also reported. The province said heavy rainfall has resulted in saturated fields and flooding in low-lying areas. Cool, wet weather has also slowed crop development and made it difficult for farmers to complete spraying and haying operations.

Prybylski said the delays are affecting several parts of farm work. Some acres did not get seeded because fields were too wet. Spraying herbicides has been difficult, and producers are now trying to apply fungicides while working around soft fields and frequent rain.

“It’s been a struggle trying to get the sprayers and the equipment across the fields without leaving too many ruts or even just getting the job done in between rains,” he said.

Timing is critical, Prybylski said. If herbicides are applied too late, they may not work as effectively and could damage the crop. Fungicide timing is also important when wet and warm conditions increase the risk of disease.

“Most diseases proliferate under hot and moist conditions, which appears to be what we’re headed into,” he said. “We definitely have the moisture, and the forecast is there’s going to be some heat coming.”

Wet weather is also causing problems for haying. Prybylski said livestock producers are seeing good pasture growth, but putting up hay in good condition is becoming more difficult.

“If we do cut the grass, it’s going down onto wet ground,” he said. “It’s going to take a long time for it to dry.”

If hay is cut and rained on, feed quality can decline. Prybylski said there is also a risk of mold in bales if the hay is put up in poor condition.

Crop damage is already visible in some areas. Prybylski said where water is standing in fields, seeded crops are drowned out. Around those wet areas, plants can become yellow, stunted and delayed.

He said canola under severe moisture stress can move into a survival mode, trying to produce seed before it has developed enough leaf matter to support a strong yield.

“It’s certainly going to be a diminished yield because of that,” he said.

Prybylski said producers need sunshine, light breezes and warm temperatures in the mid-20s over the next week or two. He said extreme heat would bring its own risks because many crops have shallow roots after starting the season with abundant moisture.

The impact could reach beyond individual farms. Prybylski said lower yields mean less grain available for export, which affects farmers, local communities, Saskatchewan and the national economy.

“Farmers are a resilient bunch,” he said. “We’ve seen wet conditions before, and I’m sure we will see them again.”

arjun.pillai@paherald.sk.ca