West Hill traffic concerns headed for city review

Prince Albert city council has approved a traffic review for several West Hill residential streets after hearing concerns about speeding, shortcut traffic and access to the hospital area.

Coun. Darren Solomon, who represents ward 8, brought the motion forward near the end of Monday’s council meeting. Council first agreed to waive notice so the motion could be dealt with that night instead of waiting until the next regular meeting.

The motion asks administration to prepare a report on traffic in the 600 and 700 blocks of 22nd, 23rd and 24th Streets West. It also asks for a traffic assessment of Seventh Avenue West from 22nd to 25th Streets West.

The report is expected to look at current vehicle speeds, daily traffic volumes and the amount of non-local cut-through traffic using the residential streets to reach nearby healthcare facilities and community developments. It will also include options for council to consider to manage traffic flow and improve neighbourhood safety.

Solomon said concerns from the area grew after 25th Street West reopened last year.

“There was a number of concerns brought forward by residents,” Solomon said.

He said residents produced a petition with about 430 signatures, and he continues to hear concerns from people living in the area.

“A lot of it seems to be cut-through traffic on their way to the hospital or from the hospital,” Solomon said.

Solomon said anyone who has looked at parking along 25th Street West knows there are often vehicles parked for blocks in both directions. He said residents are concerned about cars moving quickly through nearby residential streets.

“Residents that live in that immediate area are very concerned with the cars that speed up very quickly off of Sixth Avenue and head down their street,” Solomon said.

Solomon said he still supports development in West Hill, but wants information on how traffic is affecting nearby neighbourhoods.

“I see this maybe as a growing pain,” he said.

Coun. Bryce Laewetz asked whether timing mattered for traffic assessments, since summer may be a busier period.

Public Works Director Jeff Da Silva said the city conducts traffic road counts throughout the summer and moves equipment around to areas where staff want to better understand traffic patterns. He said some information may already exist because concerns have previously been raised with Public Works from the same blocks.

Da Silva said collecting that kind of data generally happens in summer and not during winter or shoulder seasons.

Mayor Bill Powalinsky said he appreciated both the intent and the way the motion was brought forward.

“Evidence-based data is much more accurate to make decisions with,” Powalinsky said.

Council approved the motion.

arjun.pillai@paherald.sk.ca