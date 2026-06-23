West Central Saskatchewan town adopts ‘temporary tenting’ bylaw to regulate encampments

Stu Salkeld

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Your West Central Voice

The Town of Luseland has adopted a new bylaw aimed at regulating temporary tenting and encampments within the community.

The bylaw passed all three readings at the regular council meeting June 16.

Mayor Kathy Wurz said councillors unanimously approved the bylaw as a proactive measure.

“It’s no big deal,” said Wurz on June 17, noting there is not currently a significant problem in Luseland. However, she said the bylaw will provide the town with a framework should issues arise in the future.

The bylaw establishes rules and standards for temporary tenting and encampments. Wurz explained the focus is primarily on situations where tents or encampments remain in place for an unusual or extended period.

She added Luseland Police Chief Ty Kohlman supported the bylaw, advising council that if a problem were to develop without a bylaw in place, the town could have limited options for addressing it.

While preparing the bylaw, town staff researched similar regulations in other communities and used an existing bylaw as a template. Staff also sought advice from municipalities that already have comparable bylaws in place.

Encampments have periodically become an issue in larger Canadian cities such as Toronto and Edmonton. Concerns associated with such sites have included limited protection from the elements, inadequate sanitation, impacts on nearby businesses and recreational facilities, and costs to municipalities for monitoring and cleanup.

The City of Saskatoon requires permits for temporary tents. Section 12 of Saskatoon’s Bylaw No. 7767 states it is illegal to erect a temporary structure without a permit.

Fire hazards have also been identified as a concern by municipalities including Regina. In poor weather conditions, people living in tents or encampments may use open flames or heating sources to stay warm, creating risks for both the site and surrounding properties. The Saskatoon Fire Department has also expressed concerns about fire risks associated with encampments.

The Canadian Human Rights Commission states on its website that encampments can be unsafe for those living in them.

“Encampments are not a safe or sustainable solution for housing,” the commission states.

Wurz added the Town of Luseland chose to move forward with the bylaw because some concerns had surfaced from time to time, making it prudent to have regulations in place before a larger issue develops.