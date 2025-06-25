Wesmor celebrates Class of 2025 at the Rawlinson

There were plenty of cheers and tears as Wesmor High School’s graduating class of 2025 crossed the stage at the EA Rawlinson Centre on Wednesday.

Valedictorian Cameron Cottingham was surprised to be selected but was pleased with the choice.

“It meant a lot actually because I don’t really come from much, so it was a big shock to me they actually picked me,” he said. It gave me a lot of inspiration and joy, actually, that my actions and what I’ve done at Wesmor actually got looked at. It felt nice.”

Cottingham started high school at Ecole St. Mary. However, he heard great things about Wesmor and decided to enrol there. Cottingham said it’s common for students to make the switch.

Cottingham, who has curly hair, said that one of his best memories of Wesmor was the staff.

“The best memory I have, I believe, is probably my first couple of days actually coming here and then I think one of the teachers asked about my hair,” he said.

They asked if his hair was naturally curly and this took him aback.

“He really asked me that, so it gave me a little like, ‘OK, I’m actually getting, noticed I’m actually like a person in the school,’” Cottingham said.

He also remembered an incident at the school from this year involving a school bus.

“That was a funny thing and nobody got hurt. It was pretty funny actually. It was a whole school joke,” Cottingham said.

In the future Cottingham wants to stay and work in Prince Albert and eventually find his way to a business degree.

“I want to do business, then I don’t have to go to Regina or Saskatoon,” he explained.

Cottingham said the size of the Wesmor graduating class was a good thing for the school.

In total, 48 students crossed the stage to receive their diploma. Elder Pearl Morin gave the opening prayer at Wednesday’s ceremony while also paying tribute to the class. Azarie Parenteau gave the Salutatorian address. Graduate Durance Whitehead gave the Land Acknowledgement before the ceremony.

Trustee Arne Lindberg brought greetings from the Saskatchewan Rivers School Division and principal Kari Korczak brought a message to the graduates from Wesmor.

The Winner of the Governor General’s Gold Medal and the SRPSD119 Award was Durance Whitehead. Whitehead was also awarded the First Nations Insurance Limited Partnership Award and Rotary Club of Prince Albert Award.

The Prince Albert Area Teachers Association (PAATA) Judy Bell Memorial Award and Canadian Federation of University Women Award was presented to Lexus Ermine.

The Prince Albert Lions Club Award, which is awarded to the Valedictorian, was presented to Cottingham.

The Wesmor High School Daycare Award was presented to Riley Roy, the Ranch Ehrlo Award was presented to Tiannah Toutsaint. The Wesmor Staff Awards were presented to Nicholas Wall and Aries Natewayes, John M Cuelenaere Public Library Award was presented to Autumn Dumais Primeau, the Bonnie Bates Memorial Award was presnted to Annabella Harris, the Wesmor Leadership Award was presented to Marc Whitefish, the Wesmor Public High School SCC Award was presented to Azarie Parenteau and the Western Financial Inspirational Bursary was presented to Kylie Vermette.

The emcee for the morning was vice principal Sheri Gunville.

The Iron Whistle Drummers played the graduates in and performed an Honour Song.

Following the ceremony there was a Grand March on the stage of the Rawlinson Centre. Cottingham encouraged people to choose Wesmor for their education.

“If any people are listening or reading in the future (and) you want to send your kids to a school that would actually appreciate and actually care about your students and not just send them out the door and say ‘hey live life’, come to Wesmor.’”

michael.oleksyn@paherald.sk.ca