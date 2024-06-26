Wesmor celebrates Class of 2024 at the Rawlinson Centr

There were plenty of cheers and tears as Wesmor High School’s graduating class of 2024 crossed the stage at the EA Rawlinson Centre on Tuesday.

In total, 37 students crossed the stage to receive their diploma. Valedictorian Drianna Whitehead she she’ll never forget her time at Wesmor, especially the staff.

“The best memory has been just talking to the teachers, talking to the staff and showing up religiously,” Whitehead said.

“It’s a great school. They want the best. That’s all that they want.”

Whitehead came to the school this year to complete her Grade 12. She said the school helped her overcome adversity.

“To be honest, I never thought I would come to this point,” Whitehead said.

“Even graduating like, I couldn’t even imagine just walking the stage or coming to school every day just being here in Wesmor,” she added.

Whitehead said that attending Wesmor challenged her to open up more, talk about her feelings and be true to herself. She explained that attending Wesmor taught her that she could show up for herself.

Showing up for school was a problem for Whitehead that Wesmor helped her solve.

“It’s just very challenging for me to just even come here,” she said.

“I had a problem of being a closed minded person all the time and always thinking the world is going to end. In reality it didn’t. It just kind of had to end for a reason for me to open up a new beginning here.

Originally, Whitehead promised her grandmother she would graduate from Carlton, but said Wesmor was a better fit.

“I’m really, honestly grateful being here,” she said.

Whitehead has always been great at art, but really discovered a passion for it at Wesmor. She now has “a craving to create” and hopes to study welding at Saskatchewan Polytechnic in Saskatoon.

Whitehead follows TikTok on Welder artists and they give her inspiration. She said the career choice is both practical and artistic.

“I’m just waiting for my acceptance letter for me to open up my artistic abilities for that type of work,” she said.

“I want to create art sculpture. I really want to create one of my own.”

Whitehead said the support of the staff was vital to her success.

“Relearning myself was probably the biggest lesson of attending Wesmor because in reality nobody else was going to do it for me to finish, but having the support of the staff (helped) to keep me motivated,” she said.

“I’ve woken up to a state that caused me to self-isolate and be a hermit. Once I snapped out of it and decided to attend Wesmor, my biggest challenge was to prove to myself that it could conquer my fear of showing up for myself.

“All in one year, I changed spiritually and emotionally, and Wesmor challenged me to open up.”

Elder Pearl Morin gave the opening prayer at Tuesday’s ceremony while also paying tribute to the class. Sally Mispones gave the Salutatorian address. Trustee Arne

Lindberg brought greetings from the Saskatchewan Rivers School Division and principal Kari Korczak brought a message to the graduates from Wesmor.

The Winner of the Governor General’s Gold Medal was Jaelynn Kulcher.

The Prince Albert Lions Club Award, which is awarded to the Valedictorian, was presented to Whitehead.

A complete list of award winners was not available but other awards presented were the SRPSD119 Award, the Wesmor High School Daycare Award, Western Financial Award, the Rotary Club of Prince Albert Award, Prince Albert Lions Club Award, John M Cuelenaere Public Library Award, Bonnie Bates Memorial Award, Wesmor Staff Awards, Canadian Federation of University Women Award, Wesmor Leadership Award, Western Financial Inspirational Bursary, the First Nations Insurance Services Limited Partnership Award and Prince Albert Area Teachers Association (PAATA) Judy Bell Memorial Award.

The emcee for the morning was vice principal Shari Gunville.

The Iron Whistle Drummers played the graduates in and performed an Honour Song.

michael.oleksyn@paherald.sk.ca