Welcome to Saskatchewan Rivers Public School Division

Saskatchewan Rivers Public School Division

We are pleased to welcome your children back to our schools and are excited about the engaging and enriching learning experiences awaiting us in the 2025-26 school year. Our Board members, teachers, and staff are committed to supporting our students. With your help, we will ensure another year of excellence for every learner.

If you are new to our community or to our division, welcome to the first choice school division of excellence! Most returning students have already registered, but registration information is available on our website, Facebook page and from your neighborhood SRPSD school. We take immense pride in our students for excelling in our exceptional programs, and in our employees, who, in every role, serve our students and families. Together, we embody our motto of ‘Excellence for Every Learner”.

Students will be heading back to school on Tuesday, September 2, 2025. Kindergarten and Prekindergarten students may have alternate start times in the first week of school, so please look for information from your local school for details. Throughout the year, stay connected to your child’s school to learn about plans for an excellent school experience and to share your feedback and concerns. You can also contact us at the Education Centre (1-306-764-1571 or toll free 1-888-764-1571), follow us on Facebook and Instagram or peruse our web site at www.srsd119.ca for information about our great schools.

I am excited for the start of this year, and I know our team is looking forward to collaborating with colleagues, students, families, and the community in 2025-2026. It is going to be an amazing year!

Yours in Education,

Neil Finch

Director of Education