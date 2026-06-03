Weekend roundup: Saskatoon Berries open season on hot streak; Mamba hit win column

Jaime Lammerding

Saskatoon StarPhoenix

Three wins and one loss is how the Saskatoon Berries began their 2026 Western Canadian Baseball League season, following a home-and-home series against the Weyburn Beavers.

Starting things off on the road, the Berries dominated the Beavers with a 13-3 win on Thursday night, before claiming an 18-0 victory on Friday.

The teams were in Saskatoon Saturday and Sunday, with the Berries winning 7-6 the first night, but falling 9-8 the next night, stopping the season-opening winning streak at three games.

Saskatoon has a quick turnaround, as they travel to Regina Tuesday for a meeting with the Red Sox. They’re back home Thursday, when they host the Moose Jaw Miller Express

Saskatoon Mamba pick up back-to-back wins

After starting their 2026 Canadian Elite Basketball League campaign on a four-game losing streak, the Saskatoon Mamba have captured their first wins of the season, with both coming in the form of comebacks and in front of hometown crowds.

On Friday night, the Mamba beat the Winnipeg Sea Bears 100-98 after trailing by six points at halftime.

The teams battled back-and-forth throughout the last quarter, but a pair of free throws by captain Tavian Dunn-Martin propelled the Mamba to reach the target score of 100 and give Saskatoon their first victory of the year.

Dunn-Martin led the Mamba with 21 points, while Winnipeg’s Teddy Allen notched a game-high 28 points.

Two days later, the Mamba were back on the court for a rematch with the Scarborough Shooting Stars, who they lost to on May 21. This time, they won 90-88.

Saskatoon trailed for the majority of the game, but pulled ahead just under two minutes into the fourth quarter. The teams continued to exchange the lead for the remainder of the the game, with neither getting more than three points ahead.

Eventually, they were tied 88-88 with the target goal set at 90 points. Just like their victory on Friday, it was a pair of free throws, this time by Tevian Jones, that sealed the win for the hosts.

Dunn-Martin was the game’s high scorer with 23 points.

With a 2-4 record, the Mamba have moved ahead of the Calgary Surge in the CEBL Western Conference standings to sit in fourth.

Saskatoon returns to action June 6, when they travel to meet the conference’s No.1 team, the Vancouver Bandits, who are 5-1.

Huskies 3×3 team claims silver

Four members of the University of Saskatchewan women’s basketball team captured silver at the FISU 3×3 Americas Championship last week, after falling to Carleton University 21-15 in the final.

Tea DeMong, Maya Flindall, Ella Murphy Weibe and Logan Reider represented the Huskies on the floor — with Reider earning tournament all-star status — and Laura Dally joining on the bench as a coach.

The finish earned Saskatchewan a place at the 2026 University World Cup through the FISU Americas berth, as Carleton had previously qualified as defending champions.