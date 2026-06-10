Weekend Roundup: Saskatoon Berries continue winning ways

Jaime Lammerding

Saskatoon StarPhoenix

The Saskatoon Berries picked up four victories and one defeat in a week of Western Canadian Baseball League action.

Their most recent win came on Sunday night in front of a hometown crowd when they topped the Weyburn Beavers 15-4.

In that game, Nichols Nash had the lone home run for the Berries, while Michael Sall earned the win after pitching five innings and recording five strikeouts while allowing two hits.

The night before, Saskatoon took on the Regina Red Sox for the second time this week, winning 3-2. They travelled to Regina on Tuesday, and won 11-10.

Their other win of the week was also at home, where they defeated the Moose Jaw Miller Express 7-4 on Thursday.

Saskatoon suffered their only loss of the week and their second of the season on Friday, when they fell 3-2 to the host Swift Current 57s.

All of the action means the Berries boast a 7-2 record, placing them in the league’s No. 1 spot.

They’re back in action Tuesday and Wednesday, playing back-to-back home games at 7 p.m. against the Medicine Hat Mavericks.

Vancouver Bandits top Saskatoon Mamba

The Vancouver Bandits outscored the visiting Saskatoon Mamba 29-15 in the first and third quarters of their Canadian Elite Basketball League game on Saturday night, and finished with a 105-85 victory.

Jaylin Williams came off the bench for the Mamba to score a game-high 25 points, with Vancouver’s Jarkel Joiner coming in just behind him with 23 points in a winning cause.

The loss snaps Saskatoon’s win streak at two games, dropping them to a 2-5 record, which still leaves them fourth place in the league’s Western Conference

Saskatoon will travel to the the fifth-place team, the 0-7 Calgary Surge, on Wednesday night.

Saskatoon Valkyries claim top spot in conference

The Western Women’s Canadian Football League season wrapped up on Sunday with the Saskatoon Valkyries defeating the host Manitoba Fearless 25-11 to claim the Prairie Conference’s top spot and improve to 4-0.

With the win, Saskatoon earns a bye through the first round of playoffs and will host the winner of the conference’s semifinal game, either the Fearless or the Regina Riot, on June 20.