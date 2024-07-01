Weekend fire damages booth at Exhibition grounds

After a fire last month destroyed a barn at the Prince Albert Exhibition grounds, the Prince Albert Fire Department was called to another fire there on Sunday.

According to the Fired Department On June 30 at 5:46 p.m., the Prince Albert Fire Department responded to reports of two structure fires on the Exhibition Grounds.

On arrival, crews found one fire in the announcer’s booth at the roping arena and some straw in a small corral area in a separate burning location.

Fire Department personnel quickly extinguished both fires, preventing damage to nearby structures. The announcer’s booth did suffer some damage from the fire.