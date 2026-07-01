Weather forces Prince Albert Canada Day celebrations to move

Prince Albert residents heading out for Canada Day are being asked to check their plans after wet conditions forced last-minute venue changes for two major community celebrations.

The Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 2 event, normally held at Kinsmen Park, has been moved to the Legion area on Eighth Street East. The Prince Albert Multicultural Council’s Canada Day gathering, normally held at the riverbank, has been moved to the Prince Albert Exhibition Grounds.

Both events are still expected to go ahead on July 1.

Tim Yeaman, parks and open spaces manager with the City of Prince Albert, said the decision came after City staff inspected the park and considered the impact of recent rain. There is also more rain in the forecast.

“When it comes to any events themselves, we want to ensure the safety of the guests that are coming to the park,” Yeaman said. “Also, we want to protect the infrastructure to the park itself.”

Yeaman said ground conditions at Kinsmen Park were “considerably soft” during an inspection Tuesday morning. He said bringing large equipment, vehicles and vendors into the park could have caused significant damage to the turf.

“We want to protect that infrastructure, make sure it’s there for the summer, for people to be able to enjoy, bring their families to,” he said.

Yeaman said the City reached out to the Legion last week to ask organizers to prepare a contingency plan in case the event could not proceed at Kinsmen Park. After further discussion Tuesday, the Legion agreed to move the event to its home area on Eighth Street East, between First Avenue East and Second Avenue East.

The City is helping the Legion with garbage cans, recycling bins, barricades and tents. A section of Eighth Street East will also be closed to allow food trucks and vendors to set up.



Daily Herald file photo

Musicians perform at Kinsmen Park during last year’s Canada Day celebration. The Legion’s Canada Day event will take place near the Legion on Eighth Street East this year instead of Kinsmen Park.

Rick Hodgson, president of Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 2, said the move came as a surprise, but the event is still moving forward.

“Everything is still the same,” Hodgson said. “We’re running it the same way, just in a different spot.”

Hodgson said the Legion has been working to reach vendors and entertainers to make sure everyone knows about the new location. He said the City also helped by providing space, support and a street closure.

“Our entertainment is still all lined up,” he said. “We just move everything from the park down to our site, so it’s being taken care of.”

Hodgson said families should expect a different setup than they are used to at Kinsmen Park. Instead of sitting on the grass, the event will be held around the Legion parking lot, an adjacent City parking lot and the closed section of Eighth Street.

“If you’re going to bring your own chairs and stuff like that to sit, enjoy the entertainment,” Hodgson said. “At the park, a lot of people would just sit out on the grass comfortably, but we’ll be on the asphalt.”

Hodgson said opening ceremonies for the Legion event will begin at noon, when members march on the colours, with activities continuing until 5 p.m.

“Hope to be in place by 11 and ready for the opening ceremonies, and everything will carry on after that,” Hodgson said.

The Prince Albert Multicultural Council also had to move its event on short notice.

Michelle Hassler, executive director of the Prince Albert Multicultural Council, confirmed the Multicultural Canada Day gathering will now be held at the Prince Albert Exhibition Grounds, not the riverbank.

“I officially confirm that our Multicultural Canada Day gathering tomorrow, July 1, will be moved to the Prince Albert Exhibition Grounds,” Hassler said.

Yeaman said the City had similar concerns about the riverbank site. He said high water levels on the North Saskatchewan River were part of the concern, along with soft ground conditions that could make it difficult to bring in the mobile stage, trucks and other equipment.

“There’s always the concern around safety for the patrons and those coming to the event,” Yeaman said.

He said the Exhibition Grounds provide hard surfaces, washroom access, parking and space for the fireworks display.



Daily Herald file photo

Families gather at the riverbank during last year’s Prince Albert Multicultural Council Canada Day celebration. This year’s PAMC event has been moved to the Prince Albert Exhibition Grounds, including the fireworks display.

Hassler said PAMC received an email from the City on Friday afternoon asking organizers to prepare a contingency plan, but the final decision to move came Monday, leaving organizers to shift months of planning two days before Canada Day.

“We organize this event, let’s just put it six, seven months before,” Hassler said.

She said planning includes sponsorships, funding applications, equipment, food trucks, vendors, booths, performers and site logistics. Once the venue changed, organizers had to contact everyone involved and then quickly get the message out to the public.

“Two days before the event is really very challenging and stressful,” she said.

Hassler said nothing has been cancelled. Children’s activities, merchandise, food trucks and other activities are expected to begin at 4. p.m., and continue until the fireworks display at 10:30 p.m. Opening ceremonies are scheduled for 5 p.m., with music and activities continuing through the evening.

“Everything starts at four, but then the opening ceremony won’t start until five,” Hassler said. “After the opening ceremony, music continues until the fireworks display at 10:30.”

She said the fireworks will also be held at the Exhibition Grounds.

“Even our fireworks display will be at the Prince Albert Exhibition Grounds tomorrow, not at the riverbank,” Hassler said. “Everything is moved to the Prince Albert Exhibition Grounds tomorrow.”

Hassler said PAMC is using Facebook, media, radio, City billboards and signs to let people know about the move. She said signs will also be placed at the riverbank early on Canada Day for anyone who goes to the old location by mistake.

Hodgson said the move may also make the Legion event easier to reach for some people living near the branch, including seniors who may not have been able to attend at Kinsmen Park. He said organizers are trying to look at the positives after a busy day of phone calls and changes.

“Hopefully the word gets to them,” Hodgson said. “A lot of them probably couldn’t attend it up at the park, so hopefully they’ll come over to the Legion. It’s kind of positive things and negative things, but hopefully it works for the best.”

Yeaman said the City is also changing public messaging and encouraging residents to support both events.

“Just make a day out of it, make it about family, and just make some great memories,” he said.

arjun.pillai@paherald.sk.ca