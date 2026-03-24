Weapons and methamphetamine seized by Carrot River RCMP

Carrot River RCMP charged four adults after seizing methamphetamine, and weapons at four separate residences on Red Earth Cree Nation, following a traffic stop on March 17.

RCMP officers arrested the driver of a vehicle for impaired driving. Police say the driver was also in possession of a quantity of methamphetamine.

The officers also detained two passengers after ammunition, a machete and two loaded air pistols were found during a search of the vehicle. One of the passengers was also in possession of a quantity of methamphetamine. The third passenger was released with no charges.

As a result of continued investigation, 40-year-old Harlan Whitehead from Red Earth Cree Nation is charged with the offences of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, refusal of breath demand, impaired operation of conveyance and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

Chad Head, 27, from Red Earth Cree Nation is charged with the offences of possession of a prohibited firearm, possession of a firearm with a tampered serial number, possession of a loaded prohibited firearm, unsafe storage of firearm, unsafe storage of firearm, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and possession for the purpose of trafficking – methamphetamine.

Further investigation resulted in search warrants executed at four separate residences on Red Earth Cree Nation on Mar. 18. During the searches, officers located and seized 15 firearms, large quantities of drug trafficking paraphernalia, and multiple cell phones. As a result, two additional adults were charged.

Harla Whitehead, 39, from Red Earth Cree Nation is charged with the offences of unauthorized possession of a firearm, unsafe storage of firearm, possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized, possession of a firearm with a tampered serial number and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Harlan Whitehead, Harla Whitehead, and Chad Head are scheduled to appear in Melfort Provincial Court on Mar.26.

Harlos Whitehead, 34, from Red Earth Cree Nation is charged with the offences of careless use of firearms, adult weapons possession contrary to order and fail to surrender authorization. Harlos Whitehead is scheduled to appear in Melfort Provincial Court on Apr. 23.

Carrot River RCMP continue to investigate,