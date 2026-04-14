‘We would much rather be celebrating’: Megan Gallagher’s family attends sentencing hearing days after her birthday

Michael Joel-Hansen

Saskatoon StarPhoenix

Brian Gallagher said the sentencing hearing for a man involved in his daughter’s death took place days after Megan Michelle Gallagher’s birthday on April 9.

She would have been 36 years old.

“We would much rather have been celebrating,” Gallagher said in one of 12 victims impact statements read out on Monday in Saskatoon Court of King’s Bench.

Family members shared pain and frustrations with the justice system after sentencing submissions were made for Roderick William Sutherland, the final person before the courts in relation to Megan’s death in September 2020.

A jury convicted Sutherland in October 2025 of manslaughter, unlawful confinement and committing an indignity to human remains.

Gallagher, who turned to face the gallery during his statement, spoke about the numerous court adjournments, many of which he believed were unnecessary. He said court orders have also limited what the family can say publicly.

“We have been silenced by publication bans,” he told court.

Near the end of his statement, he turned to Sutherland, who sat in the prisoner’s box, and asked him to “please, step up, be a man.”

Crown prosecutor Jennifer Schmidt argued for a sentence of between eight and 10 years for manslaughter, in addition to a sentence of two to five years for committing an indignity to human remains.

Schmidt told court Sutherland’s culpability in Gallagher’s death was “high.”

“He admitted he let the offence happen,” she said, citing comments Sutherland made to police as part of a warned statement two years after the killing.

Schmidt said Sutherland should have known that something bad could happen if he left people he described as “scary” in his garage.

Sutherland’s trial heard how Megan was tied to a chair in his garage at 709 Weldon Avenue on Sept. 20, 2020. She was beaten and wrapped in plastic. Her body was thrown over a bridge and into the South Saskatchewan River, where her remains were found two years later near St. Louis.

Schmidt said dumping her body was an “insult” to the Gallaghers, robbing them of being able to properly lay her to rest.

Defence lawyer Alora Arnold asked for a sentence of three and a half years for the manslaughter conviction along with an 18- month term for committing an indignity to human remains.

She argued Sutherland’s actions call for a sentence on the lower end, partly because he told police he felt “morally” responsible for what happened to Megan. Arnold noted that while Sutherland was a party to Megan’s confinement, he was not present when it started.

People in the garage were using drugs and had been up for several days, making it “impossible” to actually predict what they would do, she argued.

Court heard Sutherland has battled substance use disorder after a serious workplace injury led to a pain medication addiction.

Justice John Morrall issued a stay for Sutherland’s unlawful confinement conviction because offence was the foundation for his manslaughter conviction. Sentencing Sutherland for that crime would amount to him being sentenced twice for the same offence, in the eyes of the law.

When offered the chance to speak, Sutherland read from a pre-written statement. He said he was remorseful that he didn’t do more to stop what was going on in his garage.

“I wish that day never existed,” he told the Gallagher family.

Sutherland is the last person to be sentenced in connection with Megan’s death. In total, nine people were charged.

A sentencing decision is scheduled for April 22.

– with StarPhoenix files