‘We think there’s new economic life to that site’: Ontario-based developer purchases former Prince Albert Pulp and Paper Mill

Change is coming to the former Prince Albert Pulp and Paper Mill.

Ontario-based property developers BMI Group announced on Wednesday they had purchased the 2,331-acre property. BMI Head of Community and Government Relations Chris Rickett said they haven’t decided exactly what they’re going to do with it, but one thing is certain—it won’t be a pulp and paper mill when it re-opens.

“Prince Albert’s been through multiple commitments in the past to restart the pulp mill,” Rickett said during a phone interview on Wednesday. “We won’t see it as a pulp mill again, that is for sure, but our approach on these sites is to bring in a multitude of different users, multiple different types of businesses that can leverage the assets on the site, and ultimately create jobs and economic opportunity for the region.”

Instead of hosting a single tenant, Rickett said they envision hosting multiple tenants on the site. He said the Prince Albert property has plenty of similarities to an old pulp and paper mill BMI redeveloped near Niagara Falls.

With that property, Rickett said, they went from one tenant to 15, and easily replaced the jobs that were lost when the pulp and paper mill shut down. He’s confident they can do the same thing with the Prince Albert property.

“We think there’s new economic life to that site,” Rickett said. “Our approach is very different than, I think, others…. Our goal is to bring in a diversity of tenants on these sites, hopefully many that are complimentary to each other, and that we really build resilience into the local economy. That’s kind of our goal as we look at these sites.”

While it won’t be a pulp and paper mill, Rickett said there are still some industries that can take advantage of the large timber reserves in the area. He said bringing in tenants involved modular home manufacturing, energy generation, or critical minerals are definite possibilities.

While Rickett is optimistic about the site’s promise, he emphasized that planning is still in the early stages. Although they want tenants moving in as soon as possible, Ricketts said BMI still has to go through its master planning exercise, engage with the community, and meet provincial clean-up regulations for a site that’s sat dormant for almost 20 years.

He expects the master planning exercise will last until at least Spring 2026.

“We don’t like to come in and make big promise,” Ricketts said. “I think the community’s been through that before and that’s not our approach. We have some ideas of what we’d like to do on the site and some ideas of tenants, but it’s going to take time. This isn’t going to happen overnight.”

Prince Albert Mayor Bill Powalinsky met with BMI representatives three times before Wednesday’s announcement. Powalinsky said the sale has been “a long time coming” and he’s feelings “quite secure in the belief” that BMI’s business model is exactly what Prince Albert needs.

“You take a look at the world markets, you take a look at what’s happening (where) there were several approaches that failed to materialize,” he said. “This move allows everybody the opportunity to see diversification. If one particular entity attached to the that development does not succeed, it’s not like we’ve lost everything. The diversification is going to give us much more opportunity for a successful venture.”

Powalinsky said the City has held out hope that the pulp mill would re-emerge, but it was evident 20 years ago the pulp and paper mill was not financially viable, so it makes sense to try a new approach.

“I think we’ve chased … things before it was time, and that leads to skepticism and disappointment, heart-ache, and heart-break,” she said. “This was a very carefully-managed process for everybody’s benefit. I’m overjoyed that we have landed where we have.”

In a press release, BMI Group CEO Paul Veldman said the sites industrial building space, direct rail access, and 130 megawatts of available power combined to make it an attractive space for advancing Saskatchewan’s resource and energy sectors.

“When we walked the streets of Prince Albert and met with Mayor Powalinsky, community members, and local business leaders, it was all about seeing strong people, deep roots, and a community ready to grow,” Veldman said. “That combination is exciting for us.”

Veldman added that BMI would work closely with local First Nations to “shape a shared vision for renewal”. On Wednesday, former Wahpeton Dakota Nation Chief Cy Standing and current James Smith Cree Nation Chief Kirby Constant both said they were excited by the development.

“Our community has sustained and been sustained by these lands in our traditional territory for generations,” said Standings, who also serves as chairman of Tatanka Oyate Holdings Ltd. “This site is part of that story. Together with BMI, we can put it to work in ways that bring lasting benefit to our people and opportunity for generations to come.”

“This partnership represents a new chapter for the James Smith Cree Nation,” Constant added. “It’s grounded in mutual respect, trust, and a shared vision for the future. By working alongside BMI, we’re building more than a project. We’re strengthening our Nation and creating opportunities that will benefit our people for generations to come.”

Prince Albert and District Chamber of Commerce CEO Patty Hughes also welcomed the news. Hughes said bringing in a diversified mix of tenants would strengthen Prince Albert’s economy, and provide lasting opportunities for businesses, trades, and workers who are already established in the community.

“This kind of partnership between the private sector and the community is exactly what drives long-term resilience and growth,” she said.