‘We Said It First’: Prince Albert’s Canada Day Tradition Carries On at Kinsmen Park

Arjun Pillai



Daily Herald

If you ask around the Royal Canadian Legion in Prince Albert, some will tell you this city used the words “Canada Day” before the rest of the country did. While the name officially replaced Dominion Day in 1982, local veterans say Prince Albert was ahead of the curve, something they’ve proudly carried into their annual celebration at Kinsmen Park.

The sounds of music, laughter, and cheers filled Kinsmen Park Monday afternoon as Prince Albert residents gathered to mark Canada Day with a celebration steeped in tradition, family, and local pride.

The festivities began shortly after noon with a Treaty 6 land acknowledgement and a ceremonial march by the Royal Canadian Legion. Canadian flags fluttered in the hands of veterans as they approached the amphitheatre stage, where dignitaries including MLA Alana Ross and Mayor Bill Powalinski welcomed the crowd.

“Today is a wonderful day of celebration,” said Ross. “It’s a day where we celebrate the coming together of people and the welcoming of the original peoples who made this country great.”

“For me, it means people of all cultures and backgrounds coming together in unity,” said Mayor Powalinski. “Canada has had its troubled moments, but we also have a lot to be proud of. It’s a bonding moment, a day that brings us together.”

Rick Hodgson, president of the Prince Albert Legion, called the day a longstanding tradition rooted in both community and remembrance.

“Hosting Canada Day has always meant a lot to us,” Hodgson said. “It goes way back to the older veterans who started this one-day event for families to enjoy. And fun fact, Canada Day was being called that here in Prince Albert before it became official. It used to be called Dominion Day.”

Hodgson noted that organizing the day is a major volunteer effort, from setting up food booths to managing children’s activities. “We always try to keep our prices reasonable so families can afford to bring everyone out and have a good feed,” he added.

Beyond the speeches and ceremony, the park was alive with handmade goods, cultural displays, and the sound of children dancing freely to live music near the amphitheatre.

Among the vendors was Alyssa Nagi, owner of Kaze Productions, a pop-up gift stall focused on children’s items and anxiety-relieving fidget toys.

“We mentor local teens and help them learn skills in retail, customer service, and setup,” Nagi said. “Most of our team are youth we’ve helped through anxiety or life transitions. Today’s about chosen family, and we’re proud to be part of this community.”

Fumilala Afalabi, who runs Monarch Stitches and sells African clothing and accessories, said the event is more than just a market opportunity.

“This is my way of celebrating Canada. I’m Nigerian, and now I’m part of Canada too,” she said. “It’s beautiful to see everyone come out with a smile and a flag. That’s what I love about this country, the freedom and the opportunity.”

Throughout the park, food vendors served up everything from burgers to bannock as face-painting lines wrapped around tents and families relaxed on picnic blankets. As the day wound down, many packed up for the evening’s festivities at the riverbank, where multicultural performances and fireworks awaited.

For Hodgson, the day’s success was summed up by one thing: “Just seeing people enjoy themselves and feel welcome. If we can make it better every year, we will.”