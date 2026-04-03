“We only want to bring her home”: Rally held outside of PA police station in support of Happy Charles

It’s been nine years since Happy Charles was last seen on security camera footage at the Prince Albert Collegiate Institute at midnight.

In support of Charles, a public demonstration was held on Friday afternoon across from the Prince Albert Police station on 15th Street. Demonstrators held signs and posters with images of Happy Charles.

Charles’ stepfather, Carson Poitras, said that it is painful to have to do these types of events each year.

“Thinking about the timelines and stuff, like nine years now today, it’s really tough. It doesn’t get any easier. Every day, we think about where she might be, where she could be, and all the different leads that are, or tips that are coming in. And it’s hard for us to follow up on a lot of those tips. And then when we pass them off and then find out that they’re not being followed up on, it’s just heartbreaking,” Carson said.

This was the second year that they held a demonstration on 15th Street. Poitras said that it was because doing awareness events by PACI, where she was last seen, did not give them enough visibility.

“We figured out after last year’s event, and then so much traffic going by and more visibility and with our signs and stuff to make sure that she’s not forgotten and that we still think about her every day,” Poitras said.

Michael Oleksyn/Daily Herald



Participants in the Happy Charles missing person awareness demonstration posed for a picture during the event on Friday on 15th Street in Prince Albert.

Charles’ mother, Regina Poitras, said that it was a struggle to have to do something each year to remember.

“It takes a lot out of a person,” Regina said.

Regina also agreed that the new location has more visibility.

“And different things we try every, every time we think of something, we’ll try to, as long as the word gets out there and somebody, somebody knows something,” Regina said.

Somebody has to know something, right?

“They do. And we can’t give up.

The Prince Albert Police Service put out a fresh reminder to help locate Charles on Friday.

The Prince Albert Police Service Historical Crimes and Missing Persons Unit (HCMPU) is once again requesting public assistance in locating missing person Happy Charles.

It has been nine years since Happy Charles was last seen on video surveillance on April 3, 2017. The Prince Albert Police Service has since released that video surveillance and explored multiple leads and more than 100 tips. To this day, Happy Charles has still not been located and is considered missing.

Happy Charles was last seen on video surveillance on April 3, 2017, at approximately 11:50 p.m. at Prince Albert Collegiate Institute. Charles was wearing white shoes, sweat pants, a long dark jacket over a leather jacket, a dark baseball cap, with a black backpack and a white plastic bag. She was also wearing dark-framed glasses.

Charles is described as female, 5’1, approximately 115 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

The Prince Albert Police Service is sharing a video with the media and the public with a message from Happy’s parents and a member of the Criminal Investigations Division, who both continue to search for Happy.

“They’re trying their best to help bring her home,” Regina said.

Regina said that the missing person case is difficult.

“Yes, because you can’t grieve,” Regina said.

There were many people out in support of the family, including Elder Gordon Ratt from Stanley Mission.

“We have our elder here carrying the sign there. It’s Gordon Ratt. He’s been with us all the way through. My sister’s over there,” Regina said.

Regina said that the Happy Charles missing person’s case is part of the larger epidemic of MMIWG.

“We have got to do something to keep them from missing. To stop this. It’s an epidemic,” she said.

Regina said that they never give up on finding Happy and that they were pleased to see so many people out to support the cause.

Despite the negative reason for the demonstration, Regina still wants to remember the positive things about Charles’ life.

“ Always remember the good stuff,” she said.

Representatives from the Prince Albert Police Service Victim Services were also in attendance to support the family. Carson said that representatives from Victims Services had visited with the family earlier this week because the anniversary was approaching.

“It’s good to see them come up. Because we weren’t sure they were going to come, because when they were, they came up to see us,” Carson said.

“And at that time, they said they weren’t able to come, and then they showed up,” he added.

This was the first time that the anniversary landed on Good Friday, which did not prevent people from showing up to support the family.

“I know, I just, it was just weird because this is the first time it’s ever happened on a Good Friday. It’s because of, I don’t know, Easter bounces around. So I know it’s tough for a lot of people who are committed to different things with their families,” Carson said.

“So, like every time we get some sort of event going, it seems to bring in more tips. So it’s good for us to get out there and get visible out there and make sure that she’s not forgotten and that her name gets out there,”

Carson said that they will continue to host events on the anniversary every year until Happy is found. Carson implored anyone with information on her whereabouts to come forward.

“We need somebody to come forward with some information so we can bring her home. We only want to bring her home. We don’t want a conviction, I mean, we just want to find her.” Carson said.

Carson explained that the family would just like to have closure.

” Because going day by day, we still have that little glimmer of hope that she’s alive. So that maybe she’s been trafficked or something like that, but there’s still that little hope. In our hearts, we know that she’s. gone and something’s happened to her, but still got to have that hope,” Carson said.

The Prince Albert Police Service continues to actively investigate and search for Happy and is once again asking anyone with information on the whereabouts of Happy Charles to contact police at 306-953-4222. Anonymous tips can also be provided to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at https://www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=206&C=&T=.