‘We only have one 100th birthday’: Prince Albert Legion celebrates 100 years of the Royal Canadian Legion

The Prince Albert Legion was among many Legion branches in Canada celebrating the 100th Anniversary of the Royal Canadian Legion on Friday.

The Legion held a Centenary Ceremony to raise the new Legion 100 flag at Memorial Square at City Hall on Friday morning to mark the occasion. Legion President Rick Hodgson said that the ceremony was a nice way to recognize the anniversary.

“(The) uniforms look good, the flags look good, the new flag went up great,” Hodgson said. “It’s something we have to do and we got it done. Everyone was very happy to see it happen. Everyone was clapping so you know a celebration of 100 years comes around pretty rarely.

Act of Parliament officially incorporated the Royal Canadian Legion on July 17, 1926, and the Prince Albert Branch opened on Oct. 19, 1926, at the original location on First Avenue West.

Emcee Grant Ursaki gave a history of the Legion from before the founding to the modern day. Hodgson said that it would be nice to have that history for himself.

“There was a lot of information in there that, people never knew of, and it’s right from the start. He went right to present,” Hodgson said.

Ursaki said he composed the history from the Legion website and if other people are interested they can read it there.

“They had a brief synopsis and they also had a more detailed one. I used the brief synopsis as an outline and then I went to the more detailed one,” Ursaki explained.

Ursaki said that it was important to have that history included in Friday’s ceremony.

“We only have one 100th birthday,” he said. “I won’t be here for the second one, so I figured we might as well have some kind of history explaining to people just what the Legion has done over the years and how we got to where we are now.”

Ursaki was able to add some of his own freestyle to complete the piece.

After an outline of the history of the Legion by Ursaki, Mayor Bill Powalinsky brought greetings from the City of Prince Albert, Dennis Rivet read a prepared statement on behalf of Blaine Mcleod the government’s military liaison, working with veterans and active and reserve members and Legion Member, Marie Mathers read a statement on behalf of Prince Albert Northcote MLA Alana Ross.

Hodgson said it was nice to have the Mayor show up and to have greetings from provincial representatives.

“He (Powalinsky) showed up in the heat too and did his part, which was nice,” Hodgson said. “He’s always represented us well as the Legion as far as coming out to our events, so it was good. Then (there was) the word from the (premier’s) representative, and Alana Ross is always there to help us out and keep the importance of this Legion going.

Michael Oleksyn/Daily Herald ‘



Volunteers flipped burgers as part of the Prince Albert Legion’s celebration of the 100th Anniversary of the Royal Canadian Legion on Friday. Michael Oleksyn/Daily Herald



(L to R) Legion president Rick Hodgson and Sergeant at Arms Tim Hogan hold the Legion Centenary Flag before it was raised in Memorial Square as part of the Prince Albert Legion’s celebration of the 100th Anniversary of the Royal Canadian Legion on Friday. Michael Oleksyn/Daily Herald



(L to R) Erin Strauss and Rick Hodgson cut the Legion 100 Cake as part of the Prince Albert Legion’s celebration of the 100th Anniversary of the Royal Canadian Legion on Friday.

“Now that we’re in the 100 years, it doesn’t mean that we’re going to stop or you can stop if you work on the next 100,” he added.

Hodgson said that it was important to keep the work of the Legion going for another century.

“Keep supporting the veterans that are out there is the main thing now,” Hodgson said. “(It’s about) doing the thing as the Legion has done for a community is doing events, raising money, and giving back to the community, just part of the Legion’s activities now.”

Hodgson also pointed to the important work done by cadets.

“Cadets is a really important thing to me, the kids, and to make sure they get the funding they need to do the things they need,” Hodgson said. “It keeps them off the streets and it’s something to do, so it’s very important.”

Hodgson said that the 100th birthday was very important to celebrate.

“It’s really important because for an organization to be into its 100th year. That pretty well states that organization was well represented and was well of need and done its part.”

The Prince Albert Branch No. 2 is also planning a small celebration for their own 100th birthday in October.

“It’s another important (date) just for our Legion to have maybe another little small event like this. Today’s the celebration across Canada for all Legions and now it’s time (for) a lot of Legions doing their own little celebration for their own Legion.

“This is the right on the same ear as the big guys, right across and we got to keep it going,” he added. “Like I say, you can’t let it die. You got to keep the history going. Look after everyone that’s still here and doing their part because there are still veterans, young veterans coming back and they’re always in need of help and assistance. That’s what we do and that’s what we’ll keep on doing.”

Following the service there was a free barbecue and cutting of the 100th Birthday cake at the Legion Branch. Hodgson said that the whole celebration was nice.

“It was a good day, good attendance. Everyone’s in that heat for sure. It was nice,” Hodgson said.

michael.oleksyn@paherald.sk.ca