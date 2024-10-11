‘We just want to help out’: PAGC provides 3,300 food hampers ahead of Thanksgiving weekend

Low-income and newcomer families in need of a turkey will have one this Thanksgiving due to the Prince Albert Grand Council (PAGC).

PAGC staff and volunteers were out packing cars, trucks, and SUVs on Wednesday and Thursday as part of a Thanksgiving hamper project where hampers are given to those who may not be able to afford one.

The hampers were shared at the site of the old Allen Bird Memorial Gym by volunteers from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day.

“We got together and got lots of produce, turkey and stuff to give to the people in PA who really need a little bit extra help to celebrate a good Thanksgiving,” said Betty Marleau, a co-organizer and an Agrologist with the PAGC. “We all know the prices of groceries is so expensive nowadays and we just want to help out in the PA area.”

The PAGC issued a notice to the public and created a web site for those who will need a little help to register online. Marleau said they wanted to support anyone who needed it.

“The Grand Council wanted to give back to the community and let them know the we are to help them out,” Marleau said. “It’s for everybody in PA.”

Volunteers help load a vehicle delivering Thanksgiving hampers around Prince Albert. — Jason Kerr/Daily Herald

The organizers, with the help of other donors and volunteers, put together a hamper containing turkey, potatoes, vegetables, drinks, tomatoes, tomato sauce, cereals, cabbage, corn, candy and other foods.

“Everybody seems to really appreciate it,” Marleau said. “It goes over very, very well.”

In total, Marleau said they expected to hand out between 3,300 and 3,500 hampers this year.

The volunteers and staff who spent their day helping out expressed their joy in taking part in such a wonderful project.

“We are giving back to the community,” said volunteer Jordy Moccasin. “It’s part of the transition and healing. It’s a positive outcome for us. It’s a big feeling.”

Moccasin and fellow volunteer James Winterburn said there are many Prince Albert residents who need a helping hand, and they were glad to be of service.

“There are a lot of people out there on the street that needs housing, that needs a lot of the help that they are getting here today, that need food hampers and so on,” Winterburn said. “It’s really nice give back to those people that are in need.”