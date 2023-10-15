‘We bent, but we didn’t break’: Raiders hold off Warriors for fourth straight win

The Prince Albert Raiders continued their winning ways downing the Moose Jaw Warriors 6-3 on the road on Saturday.

Head coach Jeff Truitt says the Raiders handled the Moose Jaw Warriors well, particularly later in the game.

“First period I thought we were really good. I thought our forecheck was good. I thought that we dominated puck possession in the first period and we knew they were going to be better in the second. We mentioned it to the guys they didn’t disappoint. They came hard and won battles and carried most of the play in the second and then in the third, they were pressing. I thought that we weathered the storm pretty well and we came up with two goals to spread it out for us. We bent, but we didn’t break.”

The Raiders would open up the scoring early at the 6:07 mark as Aiden Oiring would spring overager Sloan Stanick on a clean breakaway who would make no mistake beating Moose Jaw rookie netminder Dimitri Fortin for his second goal of the campaign. Justice Christensen also received an assist on the play.

A Ryder Ritchie shot would go in and out of the glove of Fortin, and Aiden Oiring would pounce on the rebound to pot his sixth goal of the season at the 11:00 mark of the first period. Sloan Stanick also had an assist on the play.

The Raiders would lead the shot clock 14-11 after twenty minutes of play.

Brayden Dube would extend the Raider lead to 3-0 just 4:07 into the second period with a wrist shot past Fortin. Luke Moroz picked up an assist on the play.

After a handful of Chase Coward saves, Harper Lolacher would get the Warriors on the board at the 9:22 mark of the second period putting a rebound over the sprawling left pad of Coward. Jagger Firkus and Owen Berge assisted on the play.

The Warrior power play would cut the lead to only one at the 16:06 mark of the period as Atley Calvert would put home a rebound for his 4th of the season. Brayden Yager and Denton Mateychuk assisted on the play.

The Warriors outshot the Raiders 26-15 in the second period.

Moose Jaw would tie the game at the 9:50 mark of the third period as Lynden Lakovic would knot the score at 3-3 with a wrist shot low glove side for his fifth goal of the season. Brayden Schuurman assisted on the play.

Ryder Ritchie would restore the lead for the Raiders less than a minute later at the 10:39 mark. Sloan Stanick provided the lone helper on the play.

Truitt says the line of Ritchie, Stanick and Oiring has been dangerous when they make smart decisions with the puck

“They’ve got speed and they’ve got skill. I like the way that they were moving pucks to each other tonight. you put those guys together. There’s lots of speed and lots of skill, and if they make the right decisions with the puck, they’re pretty dangerous as a line.”

After a tripping minor against Seattle Kraken prospect Jagger Firkus, the Raider power play would go to work.

Cole Peardon would extend the Raider lead to 5-3 at the 13:01 mark with his first goal of the season. Christensen and Matej Kubiesa assisted on the goal.

Niall Crocker would add an empty net tally in the dying seconds to ice the Raider win.

Chase Coward earned his second win of the season, making 45 saves on 48 shots.

Truitt says Coward was a major reason why Prince Albert came away with two points on Saturday night.

“He was under siege for most of the night and had to deal with a lot of different angle shots and rebounds and second opportunities that might have been around. He was rock solid for us and a big reason why we got the win.”

Dimitri Fortin made 32 saves on 37 shots in his first career WHL start.

The Raiders return to action Sunday night when they take on the Saskatoon Blades at the Art Hauser Centre. Puck drops at 6 p.m.

