‘We are feeling really good in Prince Albert’: Argentina enters WBSC Group B as top-ranked team

Team Argentina is looking to punch their ticket to return to Prince Albert in 2025.

Entering the WBSC Men’s Softball World Cup Group B qualifier in Prince Albert, the Argentinian squad currently sits in the number one spot in the world rankings.

First basemen and team captain Manuel Godoy says he is looking forward to getting the tournament underway.

“This is my first time here. I think this is going to be a really good tournament. There’s really good teams. We’re trying to be ready for the first game tomorrow against Israel.”

Jose Alberto Guerrinieri, the head coach for Team Argentina, is familiar with the city of Prince Albert after serving as an assistant coach at the Junior Men’s Softball World Championship that was held back in 2018.

Geurrinieri says Argentina is hoping to play up to their ability after losing out to Canada back in 2018.

“We are feeling really good in Prince Albert. I was (here) in 2018 with the juniors. I know the city is so comfortable for us. We will start tomorrow with the first game versus Israel. We try to be a stronger team. We play with passion and just try to come here and play hard.”

Heading into the tournament as the world number one, Godoy says Argentina is not worrying about the past and taking things one game at a time.

“We are thinking all the time in the future, not in the past. That is part of the past, we earned the number one (ranking), but that is because we did something good. We’re trying to be better every time and this is a good opportunity to try to give our best.”

Argentina opens WBSC Group B qualifier action at 11 a.m. on Wednesday when they take on Israel.

