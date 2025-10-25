WCB shows consistent numbers for first eight months in Sask Rivers

The number of workplace incidents causing injury in the Saskatchewan Rivers Public School Division remains consistent year over year during the first eight months of 2025.

That’s according to a safety report provided at the school board’s regular meeting on Oct. 20.

Education Director Neil Finch also gives a yearly report following the conclusion of the WCB calendar year, this data included was a glimpse at the data for the first eight months of 2025. The Workers Compensation Board (WCB) data is collected until Dec. 31, 2025.

“The ideal for WCB is that you’re at zero,” Finch said. “That is the target, so no concerns on us having increased WCB claims but (we’re) always looking to improve to make sure we meet our target of zero.”

The report showed 14 injuries in the division during that time as compared to 21 in all of 2024. The data was for support staff who were injured at work and required medical attention.

Finch described the injury numbers as consistent year-over-year.

“And that’s what I mean. We’re not increasing on injuries that are having WCB claims, but we’re definitely staying very steady with what that looks like. And the ideal would be to have zero WCB claims in a year,” he explained.

The numbers broke down with eight EAs, three caretaker, two maintenance/mechanical employees and one bus driver. There are 1,089 employees in the data set.

WCB data only includes injuries for non-teaching staff such as caretakers, maintenance personnel, library clerks, and educational assistants, among several others.

The WCB calendar year is from Jan. 1 to Dec. 31 and differs from the school calendar.

The division safety team consists of the Superintendent of Facilities, Human Resources Manager and Director of Education.

Saskatchewan Rivers is one of the only school divisions that is COR Certified. In support of that certification, an external audit is completed every three years. These external audits are one of the many pieces that contribute to their safety program.

Trustees meet with Education Minister and MLAs

As part of its advocacy efforts, the Saskatchewan Rivers School Division Board met with Minister of Education Everett Hindley and Batoche MLA and former board chair

Darlene Rowden and Prince Albert Carlton MLA Kevin Kasun on Oct.16.

According to a release from the division the conversation focused on key points from the Board’s advocacy plan and building an understanding of the unique needs of the school division.

The Board also had the opportunity to highlight the successes and ongoing challenges in the division.

The division said that the meeting was a valuable chance to engage directly with the Ministry and to advocate for the needs of our local schools.

