WBSC releases schedule for 2025 World Cup in Prince Albert

Daily Herald Staff

Canada will face New Zealand in their opening game at the Men’s Softball World Cup Finals in Prince Albert this summer.

The WBSC announced the schedule on Tuesday. Other opening day games include Japan vs. Dominican Rep., USA vs Australia, and Venezuela vs Argentina.

The tournament starts on July 8 with the opening ceremonies scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Canada and New Zealand will be the evening game, starting at 8:30 p.m.

Canada lost to New Zealand 4-1 in their only meeting at the World Cup Qualifier in Prince Albert last summer. The two teams enter the World Cup Finals in Group A along with Argentina and Venezuela. Australia, Dominican Republic, Japan, and USA are in Group B.

The top two teams from each group will advance to the Super Round, scheduled for July 11-12, with the final scheduled for July 13 at 2 p.m.

Seven of the eight teams who qualified for the finals have finished in the top three at previous World Cups. Only the Dominican Republic has yet to medal. Australia are the defending champions.

Tournament passes are now available at Sasktix.ca.