Watsonairs roll through the decades with 70th Anniversary concert

One of Prince Albert’s most accomplished singing groups is set to celebrate 70 years with their annual spring concert.

“It’s pretty amazing to be a part of history for all of us to be celebrating this milestone in the history of the Choir,” said Amy Robinson, Director of the Watsonairs Choir. “It’s pretty exciting.”

The Watsonairs Choir is getting set for her 70th anniversary Spring Concert, which will include performances of songs through the years. This year’s concert has a theme: Singing Through the Decades and will be held on Sunday, May 3 at 2 p.m at the St. Joseph Catholic Church.

This event is one big fundraiser for the Watsonair and the bulk of the funds realised will be given to the Ronald McDonald house while a small part will go to the Watsonairs for choir operations.

This isn’t the first time the organization has supported the Ronald McDonald House. Robinson said they’re eager to support them again.

“It’s well known, we know what they are doing, and we know what is going to come out of it,” she said. “We know the benefits that it will provide for people in the community, its local and that’s what we want.”

The concert is designed to reflect the years of consistency and commitment of the choir and its members in the Prince Albert Community. The Choir started in 1956 and has been singing through the decades.

“We are celebrating 70 years, so we are singing music from each decade. We are starting with the 50s, we will do a song for the 50s, we are doing one for 60s, 70s 80s all the way up to the present time,” Robinson said. ” There will something for everyone for everyone, for every generation since 1956. Everybody is going recognize, love and have fun with.”

There will be surprises added by the organizers for the audience .

“Typically, it will be like a spiritual first half and a fun second half concert, this year kind of makes all go round because we are moving to the decade,” Robinson said. “We have surprises that we can’t really announce now.”

A perfect day written in 1910 by a woman named Carrie Jacobs-Bond will be the closing song for the event to pay tribute to the longevity of the Watsonairs and the things they used to do, the directed added.

The Award winner of the Prince Albert Music Festival, who won a scholarship, will also be there to perform that night.

Admission is by donation.

“There is going to be something for everyone,” Robinson said. “I really hope we have a large turn out because its going to be a lot of fun.”

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