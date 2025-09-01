Watsonairs prepare to launch fall session with new home and holiday tradition

The Watsonairs women’s choir is tuning up for a milestone season as they begin fall rehearsals next week, looking ahead to their annual Christmas Carol Festival and a 70th anniversary celebration in the spring.

The first practice is set for Monday, Sept. 8, at 6:45 p.m. at their rehearsal space in Messiah Lutheran Church. Director Amy Robinson said the group outgrew its former location at the Margo Fournier Centre, where the layout made it difficult for singers to follow her direction during practice.

“The pillars in the old space made it difficult for everyone to see me,” Robinson explained. “We’re getting bigger, and we need more room. Messiah Lutheran was happy to have us, so that’s where we’ll be from now on.”

Founded in 1956, the Watsonairs have been a staple of Prince Albert’s cultural life for nearly seven decades. Robinson, who took over as director in 2023, said this fall’s session carries extra meaning as the choir moves closer to its 70th birthday.

Every December the group helps usher in the season with the Christmas Carol Festival, a community tradition that doubles as a fundraiser for the Salvation Army. This year’s concert is scheduled for Dec. 4 at Sacred Heart Cathedral.

“It’s a big fundraiser where we sing Christmas music and invite guest artists to join us,” Robinson said. “It’s about getting people in the holiday spirit and helping out a good cause.”

Rehearsals are open to anyone with a love for singing. No audition is required, and Robinson stressed that new members are always welcome. The group currently has about 25 singers but hopes to add more voices this fall.

“Music is a discipline that’s good for the brain, the spirit, and the soul,” she said. “It brings joy, it keeps us positive, and it reminds us of the fun and innocence of the holidays in a world that can feel increasingly negative.”

In addition to the Christmas Carol Festival, the Watsonairs are planning a decades-themed spring concert at St. Joseph Parish to mark their anniversary year.

For now, Robinson encourages anyone curious about the choir to come try a rehearsal.

“Just come and join us,” she said. “If people don’t want to stick around, they don’t have to, but at least they’ll get a feel for what it’s all about.”