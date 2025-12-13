Watsonairs Choir donation helps Salvation Army meet rising holiday needs

The long running choir raised funds through its Christmas performance and donated the full amount to the Salvation Army Christmas Cheer Fund.

The Watsonairs Choir continued a long-standing Prince Albert tradition on Thursday as members presented their annual Christmas Cheer Concert donation to the Salvation Army. The contribution supports the Christmas Cheer Fund, which helps provide toys for local children during the holiday season.

Major Charlotte Dean, a core officer with the Salvation Army, said this year’s donation was essential.

“We absolutely would not have been able to make the campaign this year. We would not have been able to buy enough toys without this donation. So we are so grateful to them for stepping up,” Dean said.

The Christmas Cheer program saw demand grow again this year. Dean said the organization has received more calls from families looking for toys, along with rising requests for food support. While the Salvation Army refers food-related calls to partner agencies, the calls reflect broader financial pressures felt across the city.

“People are just struggling. The cost of groceries has gone up. Utilities has gone up. Some people are just trying to keep the heat on, right? Trying to keep the kids in clothing and boots big enough,” Dean said. She added that many parents contacting the organization this year are doing so for the first time.

Community partnerships play a central role in meeting those needs. Dean said support from groups like the Watsonairs extends beyond the financial impact.

“Having groups come together makes a pretty significant impact, not only in the donations that come in, but also because now we are bringing in people from different walks of life who maybe have never walked through our doors before,” she said.

The Watsonairs Christmas Cheer Concert marked its 34th year in 2025. Choir president Louise Kirzinger said the funds raised at the concert, through donations at the door and e-transfer, are given entirely to the Christmas Cheer Fund.

“This is the 34th year of the concert. It was started by Gladys Strum back in the day. One hundred percent of the funds are donated to the Salvation Army Christmas Cheer Fund,” Kirzinger said.

She said the choir sees the annual concert as an expression of its values.

“Since we all come from a family, we want families to enjoy it, especially this time of year, the best they can,” she said.

Kirzinger added that the Watsonairs are preparing for a milestone year in 2026 as they approach their 70th anniversary. She encouraged new members to join in January, noting the group is the longest continuously running choir in Saskatchewan.

Major Dean said the Christmas Cheer Concert has become part of her own holiday routine.

“Being there the last four years has made me want to make it part of my annual Christmas tradition,” she said.

