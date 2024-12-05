Watsonairs aim to spread Christmas joy with annual carol festival

The Watsonairs choral group has a mix of modern Christmas tunes, traditional carols, and classical pieces prepared for their annual Christmas Carol Festival on Thursday.

Director Amy Robinson said the group has been preparing for the performance since September, and is eager to help Prince Albert residents get into the Christmas spirit.

“It’s just a time to … share Christmas joy and bring happiness, and there’s nothing quite like the performing arts to just really interact with the audience and put that (joy) out there,” Robinson said.

“It’s not as popular to have a typical traditional Christmas concert as it once used to be, and we still offer that. We still offer that experience to give that traditional carol, traditional Christmas feel.”

Thursday’s concert will include performances of traditional Christmas music like the Coventry Carol, modern hits like music from the movie Polar Express, and classical pieces like Come, Holy Light, Guide Us, by Handel.

Robinson said she selected pieces that would best showcase the choir’s talents, but also challenge them.

“It was just a balance of picking things that would be fun for the choir to sing, and things that would be recognizable, (and) pleasant for the audience to listen to,” Robinson explained.

“We have a really good rapport with each other, and we enjoy (singing) with each other, and we just want to transmit that joy outward. The ladies love to sing. It’s important to share their talents.”

The Watsonairs prepared for Thursday’s concert with a few appearances around the community. They continued their tradition of performing in seniors homes, and sang a few songs at the Shellbrook Carol Festival on Dec. 1.

Admission to Thursday’s performance is by freewill offering. The proceeds will go towards the Salvation Army Cheer Fund.

The Watsonairs have been longtime supporters of the Salvation Army, and Robinson said they’re eager to continue that tradition again this year.

“It’s near and dear to our hearts,” she said. “We raise money for the Salvation Army who then in turn can bring toys to kids for Christmas, and who can bring meals to kids for Christmas. They can do different things.”

The Watsonairs Christmas Carol Festival begins at 7 p.m. on Thursday at the Sacred Heart Cathedral on Fourth Avenue West. Attendees can also donate to the Salvation Army by etransfer at watsonairs@gmail.com.