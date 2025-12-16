Waskesiu RCMP investigating fatal collision involving pedestrian

Daily Herald

The Waskesiu RCMP say impaired driving was not a factor in the death of a 35-year-old man from Montreal Lake who was hit and killed on Montreal Lake Cree Nation.

Officers were called to the scene at around 8 p.m. on Dec. 14 following reports of a collision between an SUV and a pedestrian. Officers arrived to find the 35-year-old man had been hit. EMS pronounced him dead at the scene. His family has been notified.

The woman driving the SUV remained at the scene and did not report any injuries to police. The Waskesiu RCMP continue to investigate with the assistance of a Saskatchewan RCMP collision reconstructionist.

editorial@paherald.sk.ca

-Advertisement- [adrotate banner="32"]