Waskesiu Lakeside Music Festival to be bigger and better

The Waskesiu Lakeside Music Festival, which runs Aug. 22 to Aug. 24 in Waskesiu, will see even more Saskatchewan talent and some new features.

Festival organizing committee member Kris Kershaw said the annual event continues to grow and build.

“It is the largest event that is held in Waskesiu,” Kershaw said. “Normally the festival runs for three days on Friday, Saturday, Sunday. This year we’ve got a few extra things going on Thursday as well to kind of get it started.”

The event begins with the Lakeside Lift Off Live at the Waskesiu Recreation Centre. The event starts at 2 p.m. and features Tim Gareau and Danny Floyd Cole. The festival itself kicks off with the Sunset Stage on Aug. 22 featuring Sammy Lee Folkerson, Brock Andrews and The Great Fuss.

Saturday is the main event, with music from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., followed by the Street Fair and car show on Sunday.

The Klassic Kruizers from Prince Albert will be among the clubs at the Car Show.

The Indigenous Talent Showcase on Sunday as well.

This year the entire event will be free because there is no charge to visit a National Park Sept. 2.

“We’re promoting or making sure that people know (about free entry),” Kershaw said. “The festival has always been free, but now with the admission to Prince Albert National Park being free, it’s completely free to get into the park and everything to do with the festival is free. It’s the biggest free family event of the summer.”

The event will feature Saskatchewan artists and many returning favourites.

Along with Saturday headliner Bombargo, Sammy Lee Folkerson, Brock Andrews, Oral Fuentes and Skaravan. Kershaw also pointed out some new performers.

“Kateryna Grace, just turned 17 and she is going to open the festival on the main stage on Saturday,” Kershaw said. “(It’s) her first time performing at the festival, so we’re excited about that (and) getting some new artists in there.”

Prince Albert is represented by Cupid’s Heart, East Side of 2nd and Julianna Parenteau.

Along with all the free entertainment there is other free features. On Saturday there is a free Kids Zone, with face painting and bouncy castles. The festival also has an Original16 beer gardens

There will also be a free shuttle service by Aurora Charter Service from Elk Ridge and the Red Deer and Beaver Glen campgrounds. The shuttle runs Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

“That’s new this year and that’s the one thing that personally, I’m pretty excited about,” Kershaw said. “Accommodations get booked up right away, so there are a lot of people

coming from Elk Ridge. Now if you want to go to the Original 16 beer gardens, you get a safe ride home. Just hop on the shuttle.

Bombargo takes the stage at 8:45 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 23. The festival starts at the Sunset Stage on Friday, Aug. 22 with performances from Brock Andrews, Sammy Lee Folkersen, and The Great Fuss, plus the Friends of the Park Lakeside Kick-Off Cabaret.

Saturday main stage performances include Kateryna Grace, Jay Semko and Danica Lorer, East Side of 2nd, Cupid’s Heart, JJ Lavallee Band, Blue Beach Band, Oral Fuentes, Zhe the Free, and Skaravan, with the Lakeside After Party Cabaret to follow.

The festival wraps up with a street fair and car show on Sunday, along with the Indigenous Talent Showcase featuring Mitch Daigneault, Raven Reid, Dakota Favel, Krystle Pederson, Julianna Parenteau, and JJ Lavallee. Visit www.lakesidefestival.ca for more details.