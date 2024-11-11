Waskesiu Lake RCMP issue warrant for arrest of 36-year-old Montreal Lake man

The Waskesiu Lake RCMP have issued a warrant for the arrest of a 36-year-old Montreal Lake man following an investigation into a shooting that occurred on Nov. 1.

Dylan Naytowhow, 36, faces 11 charges, including two counts of failing to comply with a probation order, one count of uttering threats, and one count of aggravated assault. He is described as around 6’3 and 229 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

Investigators say Naytowhow may be in the Prince Albert, Saskatoon, or La Ronge areas, but this has not been confirmed. Residents who see Naytowhow should avoid approaching him and instead call your local RCMP detachment, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

The RCMP laid charges following an investigation into a shooting at a residence in Montreal Lake on Friday, Nov. 1.

Officers were called to the scene at around 11:40 p.m. They arrived and found a man suffering from serious injuries. The man was transported to hospital.

Investigators believe the incident is targeted in nature.