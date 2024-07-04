Waskesiu and Montreal Lake RCMP ask public to report sightings of suspects with outstanding warrants

The Waskesiu and Montreal Lake RCMP detachments have asked the public to report sightings of two suspects.

The first, 35-year-old Travis Bird, is wanted on multiple warrants for numerous firearms-related offences and breach of conditions. He is described as roughly 5’8 and around 140 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

The RCMP say Bird was recently on Montreal Lake Cree Nation, but his current whereabouts are unknown.

In a separate press release, the RCMP announced they also searching for 25-year-old Allannis Charles, who is wanted on two RCMP warrants for failing to comply with release conditions, and one Prince Albert Police Service warrant for firearms offences.

Charles is described as roughly 5’8 and 155 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Residents are advised to avoid approaching Bird or Charles if seen, and instead call 310-RCMP.