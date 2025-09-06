Warrant issued for man after assault in Redwing

Police are on the lookout for 24-year-old Tristen Michel after an assault in Redwing.

According to RCMP on Sept. 3 at approximately 4:50 p.m., Prince Albert RCMP received a report of an assault in Redwing.

Officers responded, along with local EMS, and located an injured adult male. The male was transported to hospital with injuries described as non-life threatening in nature.

Investigation determined an altercation occurred between two males in a truck in Redwing, resulting in injuries to one of the males. The injured male exited the vehicle and fled on foot. The male suspect stole the truck and fled. The truck was later located in the City of Prince Albert with no occupants inside. Officers located and seized a knife inside the truck.

As a result of investigation, 25-year-old Tristen Michel from Prince Albert is charged with one count, robbery with a weapon, one count, assault with a weapon, one count, assault causing bodily harm, one count, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, one count, uttering threats against a person and one count, theft of motor vehicle.

A warrant has been issued for Michel’s arrest. Prince Albert RCMP continue work to locate Michel and ask members of the public to report sightings and information on his whereabouts.

Tristen Michel is described as: 5’7”, 160 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. RCMP do not have a photo at this time and continue to investigate.

RCMP state that If you see Tristen Michel, do not approach him. Report all sightings and information on his whereabouts to Prince Albert RCMP by calling 310-RCMP. Information can also be submitted anonymously by contacting Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.saskcrimestoppers.com.

Prince Albert Police Service also assisted in this investigation.