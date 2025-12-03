Warming centre set to open Dec. 15 as temperatures continue to drop

The City of Prince Albert has confirmed that its overnight warming centre will open for the season on Dec. 15. The facility, known as The Meeting Place, is located at 900 Central Avenue and will operate every night from 10 p.m. to 8 a.m. until April 2026.

The warming centre is funded through a 260,000 dollar provincial grant and run in partnership with the Salvation Army. The city says the service is part of a larger winter plan aimed at keeping people safe during severe cold.

Anna Dinsdale, the city’s community safety and well-being manager, said the warming centre works alongside several agencies that provide daytime warm-up locations and outreach support. She said the city coordinates with groups like the River Bank Development Corporation, the Prince Albert Metis Women’s Association, and the Prince Albert Grand Council to track what services are open and what gaps appear during winter.

“We work with multiple partners so people know where they can warm up, whether it is overnight or during the day,” she said. “Our goal is to make sure there is always somewhere safe for people to go when the weather turns dangerous.”

She said the warming centre saw heavy use last winter, with 4,664 visits recorded over 115 nights. Attendance ranged from 16 people on slower nights to 61 on the busiest one.

“Those numbers tell us there is a real need for this service,” Dinsdale said. “The extended hours this year will help people move straight into daytime warm-up spaces without being left outside early in the morning.”

Major Ed Dean of the Salvation Army will supervise the warming centre. He said staff have been preparing the building with new flooring, fresh paint, and updated lighting. Job postings recently closed and interviews are underway to ensure trained staff are in place before opening night.

Dean said visitors will find a supervised indoor space with seating, warm drinks, and support from trained staff. He said the facility is a warming centre, not a shelter, so there will be no beds, but people can stay through the night if space is available.

Security staff will be on site, and community partners may be contacted if needed. Pets will not be allowed, and policies for belongings are still being finalized. Dean said people who arrive intoxicated may enter, but anyone who becomes aggressive or abusive may be asked to leave for the night.

The warming centre will also help connect guests to daytime services already offered by the Salvation Army, including showers, meals, and housing support.

“We do not want to see anybody freeze,” Dean said. “Everyone deserves to be safe on nights like this.”

The city says more details will be released ahead of the opening date.