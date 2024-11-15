Warman MLA out to improve health care, roadway safety

Kevin Berger, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Clark’s Crossing Gazette

Fresh off his victory in the 2024 provincial election, Warman MLA Terry Jenson says his first priority is to work on improved access to health care within the constituency, as well as the region as a whole.

“I’m also very interested in working on the safety of our roadway corridors with the knowledge that our area of the province continues to be the fastest-growing in the province, and we have more vehicles of all sizes on our highways than ever before,” Jenson said.

He added that there is also a recognized need for an additional joint-use high school within the area, and he is dedicated to ensuring that project goes ahead.

Jenson was elected to represent the newly-created riding of Warman in the Oct. 28 election after receiving a total of 5,873 votes, while his closest opponent, NDP candidate Erica Baerwald, received 2,238 votes.

Saskatchewan Unity Party candidate Andrea Early received 643 votes, while Buffalo Party candidate Mark Friesen received 125. Finally, Green Party candidate Adriana Hackl Pinno received 51 votes.

This will be Jenson’s second term as an MLA, as he was previously elected to the Legislature in 2020 to represent Martensville-Warman.

Since his election four years ago, Jenson served in a variety of Legislative roles, including his appointment as the Minister of SaskBuilds and Procurement in May.

When asked about his result, the long-time Warman area resident said he was very pleased with how his campaign within the constituency unfolded.

“I spent considerable time on the doorsteps prior to and during the election campaign and had some very good conversations with residents from all walks of life,” Jenson said.

“While I couldn’t get to every home, I do certainly appreciate hearing from those in the constituency as it will help me represent their views in the Legislature over the next four years.”

Prior to the election, Premier Scott Moe had commented that his first priority in government would be introducing a policy restricting students from using change rooms that do not correspond to their biological sex. However, Moe has since walked back that promise.

Regardless, Jenson said the provincial government’s main focus is on “building a strong economy” so they can continue making key investments in the biggest ministries: health care and education.

“Those investments are important so we can improve health outcomes and the education experience for our kids,” he said.

It is worth noting that while the Saskatchewan Party won their fifth straight majority with 52.5 per cent of total votes cast, their share of the Legislature shrank from 48 to 34 seats, with five former Cabinet ministers losing their races in Regina and Saskatoon.

This forced a Cabinet shuffle that led to Jenson being named as the new Minister of Social Services.

Jenson said it was an honour to serve in his new role within Premier Scott Moe’s Cabinet, adding that this is a significant ministry that impacts countless individuals across Saskatchewan.

“Our government remains steadfast in its commitment to making Saskatchewan the best place in Canada for those with disabilities. We will be advancing our election commitments, including measures to improve affordability for individuals with disabilities and their caregivers,” he said.

These measures include increasing the Disability Tax Credit, the Caregiver Tax Credit, and raising the income exemption limit under the Saskatchewan Assured Income for Disability (SAID) program.

“Every aspect of this Ministry holds great importance to those who require support—whether it be in child and family services, housing, income assistance, or disability services. I look forward to ensuring that Saskatchewan’s most vulnerable are safe, supported, and empowered to participate fully in their communities.”