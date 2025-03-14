Warman in need of new city manager

Kevin Berger

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Clark’s Crossing Gazette

Nearly a year after hiring Marty Baroni for the position, City of Warman councillors have chosen to let go of their new city manager.

During their March 10 meeting, councillors voted to relieve Baroni of his responsibilities following an in-camera session, where human resources matters are typically discussed.

City council has appointed Amanda Rosenthal-Hiebert as interim city manager to oversee operations until a permanent replacement is selected.

In a news release sent out on March 13, mayor Gary Philipchuk said council determined that a change in leadership was necessary at this time.

“Marty has been with the City of Warman for nearly a year after moving from the Town of Biggar, and we sincerely appreciate his contributions during his time with us,” said Philipchuk. “On behalf of City Council, I want to thank Marty for his service and wish him and his family all the best in the future.”

No other reason was given for Baroni’s dismissal. The release indicated no further comment will be given, as this is a personnel matter.

According to another news release from last year, Baroni had started in the position on March 20, 2024.

He had previously worked for the Town of Biggar for over a decade, most recently serving as their chief administrative officer. Baroni had also served as a councillor for the Town of Kerrobert from 2006 to 2010 before working as assistant administrator.

The release stated that Baroni was hired after council had conducted a recruitment competition ahead of the impending retirement of Robert (Bob) Smith, who had “enjoyed a successful 37-year career of municipal service.”

In addition to a new city manager, Warman city council is down a member following the resignation of councillor Doug Ramage, who also submitted his resignation at the March 10 meeting. Ramage had been re-elected to a second term in November.