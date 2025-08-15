Warman Home Centre car show raises $20K for children’s hospital

Kevin Berger

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Clark’s Crossing Gazette

The 13th annual Warman Home Centre Car Show had its most successful year ever, with more cars being displayed than ever before and the event raising $20,962.51 for the Jim Pattison Children’s Hospital Foundation.

The annual car show, which also featured a number of trucks, motorcycles and other vehicles, was held on Saturday, July 19 in the Warman Home Centre parking lot.

Alexa Mofazzali, marketing manager for the Warman Home Centre, said their goal has always been to raise $15,000 for the hospital foundation, but they’ve never been able to reach that goal in the past — last year’s total, for instance, was just over $13,700.

“This year was so exciting,” said Mafazelli.

According to the home centre’s website, a total of 285 cars were displayed, and this year’s 50/50 total was the highest the organizers had ever seen at $5,180.

Foot traffic to the event was also very high, and more than 650 burgers and 300 hot dogs were served at the barbecue.

Mafazelli said the weather was likely a contributing factor to the show’s success, as in past years, the temperature has either been too high or they’ve had to deal with smoke from wildfires.

As well, they have a great relationship with their corporate sponsors, and that likely helped make a difference at the event, she noted.

Mafazelli said they have a “hard-working” group of volunteers that prepares and plans for the event for months, noting that the car show committee received the City of Warman’s Legendary Group Award in 2024 for their efforts.

With this year’s total, the car show has now raised over $100,000 for the Jim Pattison Children’s Hospital Foundation over its 13-year history.