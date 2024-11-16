Ward recap: council newcomers Laewetz and Parenteau grateful for electoral support

Newly-elected Bryce Laewetz says he’s expecting plenty of challenges over the next four years, but he’s eager to address them.

Laewetz defeated Perry Trusty 707-475 on Wednesday to win Ward 4, the area represented by longtime councillor Don Cody for the past 12 years.

“It’s a good feeling,” Laewetz said when asked about being elected. “It was a good victory, (and) a sweet victory. We kind of had an uphill battle the whole time. At times, there was a little bit of anxiety about whether or not we were going to be able to pull through, but as the results came in it was very much a relief. I’m excited and proud to serve the people who voted me in.”

Laewetz credited his electoral success to his wife and team for helping out behind the scenes on his campaign. He said they tried to consistently work hard and communicate with people on their doorsteps.

“Just steady hard work, I think that was the key to success,” he said.

Laewetz is one of four new councillors who were elected on Friday. He said the newcomers have got some challenges ahead of them, but they’re eager to get to work.

“It’s going to be a steep learning curve for a few people, including myself,” he said. “I think that there are benefits to being almost a clean slate, but it’s also nice to have some experience sitting on council that we can learn from.

“We definitely have some challenges coming up, but I’m excited for a bunch of new faces and a bunch of new ideas and pretty excited to work with the people there.”

Ward 2

New Ward 2 councillor Troy Parenteau said social issues like a new shelter and support for non-profits were key issues voters talked about during the campaign in Ward 2.

Parenteau defeated Prince Albert pastor and former Prince Albert Chamber of Commerce chair Meghan Mayer 574-425 to win the seat after incumbent Terra Lennox-Zepp declined to run for a third term.

He said speeding in Nordale, a lack of controlled intersections, and amenities at the East Hill Elks Park were also issues that came up. Parenteau said he’s eager to get to work addressing those issues.

“It feels great to be elected by the Ward 2 electorate,” Parenteau wrote in an email to the Daily Herald. “I won on every poll, showing strong support in every area within the Ward. This is something I will not take for granted, as I work towards being responsive, transparent, and accountable to the people in our ward and city.”

Like Laewetz, Parenteau is a fresh face on Prince Albert City Council. He said the new council is a perfect combination of new and experienced members.

“I have already spoken to some of our veterans, and feel a sense of openness, and enthusiasm from our team,” Parenteau said. “I look forward to relying on our veterans and learning from the new council members.”