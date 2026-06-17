Ward 4 garden gets fresh start

Grade 4 students from W.J. Berezowsky Public School crouched over fresh soil in Ward 4 Tuesday morning, digging small holes, setting plants into the ground and carefully moving earthworms back into the soil as they worked.

Around them, Elder Liz Settee helped guide the students as an underused Canada 150 community garden was brought back to life through a partnership between the city, the school, Metis Nation Western Region 2 and local volunteers.

For Sherry McLennan, regional director for Metis Nation Western Region 2, the garden is about more than adding vegetables to an empty space.

McLennan said the project grew from a food sovereignty grant and a desire to give children a hands-on lesson in growing, caring for and understanding food at a time when grocery costs are putting pressure on families.



Arjun Pillai/Daily Herald

Elder Liz Settee guides a student during planting at the Ward 4 Community Garden, where children learned about caring for the land and growing food.

“We thought that we would get the kids involved, learning about how to maintain a garden, how to plant a garden, why the importance of it,” McLennan said.

She said the lessons also connect to the way many Metis families lived in the past, when gardens were part of everyday life.

“We want to keep that going and instill that in our kids,” she said. “Growing our own food, it’s nutrition.”

The work gave students more than a chance to watch adults speak. They dug, planted and learned about soil, weeds, water and responsibility. McLennan said she spoke with the students about keeping the garden clean and watered.

“It gives them a sense of responsibility,” she said.



Arjun Pillai/Daily Herald

Students, city representatives and community members work together to plant vegetables and trees at the Ward 4 Community Garden.

Jennifer Laewetz, who said she has been working with McLennan on food sovereignty and food security initiatives, said the garden was a small way to connect those larger ideas with something children could see and do.

“We often talk about food security and food sovereignty, but it’s a big idea, and some of those smaller pieces are what we need to teach the youth,” she said.

Laewetz said she and Bryce first noticed the space while walking in the area after they moved nearby. A sign identified it as a Canada 150 garden, but she said there was no visible garden left.

“When Bryce and I moved to the area, we were actually on a walk, and we noticed there was a sign that said, ‘This garden is in honor of Canada 150,’ but there was no garden,” she said. “So, when he got elected, he was like, ‘I really want to revitalize community space.'”

Ward 4 Coun. Bryce Laewetz said the garden had become an underused space, but one residents still cared about. He said some people in the area had reached out asking about revitalizing it and offering to help with weeding and volunteer work.

“For me it was trying to bring the community together,” Laewetz said.

The original garden dates back to the Canada 150 celebration. Laewetz said the city has continued to weed the area over the years, while some growth was left to help protect young trees. Those saplings are now large enough that the space can be cleaned up and maintained again.

Laewetz said Tim Yeaman, the city’s manager of parks and open spaces, helped prepare the site by having it rototilled last fall and again this spring. McLennan helped get plants started in a greenhouse so they would be ready for students.

The students planted tomatoes, beets, basil, beans and lettuce. A crab apple tree was also planted. McLennan said tobacco is being grown separately for Elders and for blessings of the land, but Laewetz said no tobacco was planted in the garden Tuesday.



Arjun Pillai/Daily Herald

Grade 4 students from W.J. Berezowsky Public School joined community members, Elder Liz Settee and city representatives for a group photo after helping plant at the Ward 4 Community Garden.

The project is still in an early stage. Laewetz said the city has not set a formal process for open community planting, but residents who want to use the space are welcome to do so. The first season will help show how the garden does and how much work is needed to maintain it.

Laewetz said the garden shows what can happen when small pieces of city work, school involvement and community effort come together.

“It’s just a really great example how community partners can all come together, and at very little cost, do a little bit of volunteer hours, and we can create something that’s going to benefit the community,” he said.

arjun.pillai@paherald.sk.ca