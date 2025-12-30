Wanted man and two others face 14 new charges after arrest in Prince Albert area

The Prince Albert RCMP have arrested three people after tracking a vehicle that was reported stolen to a residence in Prince Albert.

Officers also seized a loaded semi-automatic rifle with ammunition, drug-trafficking paraphernalia, and three packages of a substance believed to be cocaine. The substance will be sent to Health Canada for further testing.

The investigation began on Dec. 23 when RCMP officers saw a wanted man driving a stolen vehicle in Prince Albert. Together with officers from the Prince Albert Police Service (PAPS), they attempted a traffic stop but the vehicle fled.

Saskatchewan RCMP’s Warrant Enforcement Suppression Team found the vehicle parked at a residence in Prince Albert. Prince Albert RCMP officers and Prince Albert Police Service helped secure the area.

Three occupants exited the vehicle, and RCMP officers arrested two women. The third occupant, a man, fled on foot and was arrested by RCMP after a short pursuit.

As a result of continued investigation, 36-year-old Brennan Sewap from Saskatoon is charged with flight from peace officer, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, resist/obstruct peace officer, weapons/firearms possession among others.

While 34-year-old Patricia Morin from Southend is charged with failure to comply with release order condition, resist/obstruct a peace officer, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, possession of a firearm when knowing possession unauthorized, possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle and careless use of a firearm

Also, 31-year-old Sarah Linklater from Pelican Narrows is charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, resist/obstruct a peace officer, unsafe storage of a firearm, possession of a firearm when knowing possession unauthorized, possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle and possession of weapon for dangerous purpose.

Brennan Sewap, Patricia Morin and Sarah Linklater each appeared in Prince Albert Provincial Court on Dec. 24.