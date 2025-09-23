Walk for Veterans sees largest turnout ever for Prince Albert

A record number of veterans, first responders, and their friends and family made their way to Kinsmen Park on Sunday to take part in the eighth annual Walk for Veterans in Prince Albert.

This year’s walk saw more participants than in any of previous years, as families, community members, and leaders joined hands to walk in honour of Canada’s Veterans on what many called the perfect day.

Michelle McKeaveney of River Valley Resilience Retreat, who acts as lead for the walk, said the Walk for Veterans looked like the most successful one yet before it even began.

This year’s walk saw the attendance of the Royal Canadian Legion and their Colour Party who took part in the opening ceremony. Legion members also joined the walk afterward.

McKeaveney was grateful to have both Legion representatives in uniform and veterans of all stripes in attendance.

“The men and ladies that are here that are going to be holding the colours, those are important people,” she said.

She added that there are not norms for what every veteran should look like, especially those who served in more recent conflicts.

Michael Oleksyn/Daily Herald The participants in the 2025 Walk for Veterans posed for a photo before the walk began in Kinsmen Park on Sunday.

“People don’t even know the sacrifice that some of these people made, so today’s a day to honour all those and especially the ones that are coming up,” she said. “(It’s) that they take mental health as a priority and I’m so proud to be the Saskatchewan team lead right from the very beginning for Canadian Walk for Veterans on behalf of River Valley Resilience Retreat.”

Prince Albert veteran Daniel Delisle was among the younger crop of veterans who joined the walk. Delisle served on HMCS Preserver and HMCS Athabasca in CFB Halifax. He said the walk was important to honour those who have fought and served.

“It’s another form of Remembrance Day,” Delisle said. “It’s Remembrance Day in action. People actually get to meet veterans and have a more of a formal conversation with veterans instead of where at Remembrance Day, it’s all uniformity.”

He said that the event was more relaxed.

“We get to walk around here and we have signs that are up (representing) the different conflicts,” he said. “It’s important to remember all conflicts that all the military veterans have served in.”

Delisle said having the Legion taking part it was a nice touch.

“I like to see the Legion being out here and being part of it,” he said. “They’re just as important.”

He said that not everybody wants to necessarily be a part of the Legion and that is okay as well. Everybody understands their choice.

All funds raised from the Prince Albert walk go towards the River Valley Resilience Retreat. The RVRR provides a healing space for veterans and first responders struggling with mental health. Delisle said having a space like that is vital.

“I just would really like to thank Michelle and the crew from River Valley Resilience Retreat for spearheading this so many years ago and making a safe place for veterans and first responders to have a place to go and relax, recharge, to release our stress and our worries, and to realize that we’re not alone,” he said. “We have a community that’s going to be there to help advocate for us and that’s so important. I’m grateful for her and her crew that have the retreat for us and then an event like this to raise funds for it.”

The morning began with tradition and respect as the Prince Albert Royal Canadian

Legion Branch #2 Colour Party led a procession, followed by the singing of ‘O Canada’

Elder Emile Highway, a World War II Veteran and the current President of the Prince Albert Branch of the Saskatchewan First Nations Veterans Association, shared some words. Prince Albert Northcote MLA Alana Ross brought greetings on behalf of the province and Prince Albert Mayor Bill Powalinsky brought greetings on behalf of the city.

More than 45 people of all ages took part in the walk through Kinsmen Park, pausing at

stops along the route to reflect and pay tribute. This year’s event carried significance, honouring not only the 80th anniversary of the end of the Second World War and the 75th anniversary of Canada’s involvement in the Korean War, but also the 170th anniversary of the Canadian Army.

The Prince Albert Walk was hosted by River Valley Resilience Retreat along with the True Patriot Love Foundation. The retreat’s mission is to provide secluded and safe respite for those who suffer from PTSI or OSI. Their patrons include responders, veterans, active armed forces, RCMP, police, EMS & fire, including volunteer fire, corrections, social workers, doctors, nurses, emergency dispatch, 911, tow operators, funeral assistants, First Nations crisis/response and all public safety personnel. Net proceeds will be used to help fund their activities.

“We are busy and River Valley is going to depend on the funds raised from today’s event nationally. Our portion that we receive from True Patriot Love is always well used,” McKeaveney said.

“We’re seeing it as a prevention side of it, so people that are actually taking that advanced care of themselves. Just like they would go to a gym or they would do other things, we want people to take care of their mental health while they’re serving,” she added.

