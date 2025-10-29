Walk and Search Planned to Help Find Missing Woman Natanis Merasty

Family members and volunteers are preparing for a community walk and search this weekend in hopes of finding 44-year-old Natanis Merasty, who has been missing since May 5.

The event will begin at 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 1, at the Prince Albert Health Authority front entrance before participants travel to James Smith Cree Nation, where Merasty’s vehicle was discovered earlier this year.

Natanis Merasty was last seen in Edmonton on May 5, according to the family, before her car was later discovered at the location.

Organizer Katherine Cooper said she had been helping the Merasty family coordinate search efforts since shortly after the disappearance.

“When Natanis first went missing, a close family friend from Thompson, Manitoba, called and asked if I could help,” Cooper said. “I’ve worked on Indigenous women’s issues most of my adult life, and I was honoured to be asked. Since May, we’ve held two ground searches and spread the word through social media and the news.”

Cooper said the goal of Saturday’s walk is both to raise awareness and to renew on-the-ground search efforts around the area where Merasty’s vehicle was found.

“The family has been doing this since May. It’s been a very difficult, heart-wrenching journey, and they need the community’s help,” she said. “We’re asking people to come out, share posters, and pray with us.”

She described Merasty as someone who always stayed in touch with family and friends.

“There wasn’t a day she didn’t contact them. This silence isn’t her usual behaviour, and that’s what makes it so concerning.”

Cooper said community support remains essential, especially in Indigenous families’ search efforts.

“From an Indigenous perspective, community is family. Human life is highly valued, and we want to bring Natanis home.”

Community walks of this kind have long served as an important way for Indigenous families to bring visibility and support to missing persons cases.”

The Edmonton Police Service continues to lead the investigation with assistance from family and local volunteers. Cooper said organizers hope officers and other agencies will also take part in Saturday’s search.

Anyone wishing to help can contact Cooper at 604-217-3113. She said volunteers, supplies, and search tools are still needed.

“There’s still so much required: warm clothing, posters, and drones for aerial searches,” she said. “Any help makes a difference.”