WAKEUP CALL: Buying local should always be a priority for Canadians: Manitoba biz owner

Dave Baxter

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Winnipeg Sun

A Manitoba business owner said she was promoting “buy Canadian” long before a threatened trade war with the United States sparked a national conversation about the importance of buying local.

“I did not need a threat of tariffs to support our own country,” Lenore Chartrand of Gimli said Friday.

“And I find it a little sad that this is what it took in order for so many people to realize the importance of what they have in their own back yard.”

Chartrand opened her business, Heaven Scent Flowers & Gifts, in the winter of 2003, recently celebrating 21 years of “supporting local, Manitoban and Canadian made products.”

And since she opened her doors more than two decades ago, she said customers have always been greeted by Manitoban and Canadian goods that she said are always prominently and “proudly” displayed, along with products from many other regions of the world, while she also take steps to ensure that local artisans have opportunities to sell their work at her store.

Buying local has become the subject of a national conversation seemingly overnight, as U.S. President Donald Trump continues to threaten the possibility of 25% tariffs on Canadian goods going into the U.S, a plan he originally said would come into effect on Feb. 1, but has delayed for at least 30 days.

With those threats still looming over Canadians, politicians at all levels of government including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew have been asking Canadians to consider buying more Canadian goods when they shop.

Chartrand said she is happy to see the issue of buying local and buying Canadian front-and-centre — after she’s been pushing it for years — and added it needs to stay top-of-mind for Canadians, as these kinds of issues tend to fade over time.

“I guess in a way the threat was a wakeup call to many, but will it last? I guess only time will tell,” Chartrand said. “But I truly hope that Canadians continue to see and appreciate all the resources, natural talents and wonderful products that are at our fingertips.

“It would be a shame to see people only realizing the importance once it’s too late.”

Another Gimli woman who has spent years encouraging people to buy local said she was also a little surprised when she saw the topic suddenly getting so much attention.

Brittany Isfeld of Gimli said she has been actively promoting a “buy Canadian” message in her community and through her social media channels for years, and said she has in the past worked on several “shop and support local” campaigns in her community.

“I have always advocated for a Canada-first approach,” Isfeld said. “Not because I am anti-American by any means, but because prioritizing our own economy is the smartest long-term strategy.

“It’s unfortunate that it took a situation as serious as a national security threat for many people to realize the importance of buying Canadian, but if this new awareness leads to lasting change, it could be a defining moment for our economic future.”

She added the recent surge in “Buy Canadian” sentiments have been both “fascinating and frustrating,” but said she also hopes they last, and that the newly felt pro-Canadian sentiments being felt across the country are something that continue.

“It took an external crisis for many people to start paying attention,” Isfeld said. “That said, I believe this is an opportunity.”

— Dave Baxter is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of the Winnipeg Sun. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.